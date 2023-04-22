D.C.-area forecast: Showers and storms likely this afternoon into evening

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: A decent morning to midday, then rain becomes likely during the afternoon and evening. We do need it. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers/storms. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Rain ending. Clearing Lows: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-60s. Forecast in detail With drought continuing to spread across the region, we could use a soaking or a few. Today is lining up as a decent one if you’re hoping for rain. The main downside is it won’t last too long but given it could be heavy and come along with strong thunderstorms, we’ll take what we can get. The front sparking the showers and storms also ushers in a new weather regime. It’ll be a while until we are near 90 again.

Today (Saturday): Any breaks in the clouds are outnumbered and fleeting. Shower odds grow as we head into afternoon. Looks like strong to severe storm chances focus from about 2 to 7 p.m., with a focus around 4 to 5 p.m. in the city. The main risk outside lightning and rain is isolated strong wind. Someone will probably miss out on the best rain, but much of the area should see a half inch to an inch, and locations that see persistent storms could easily top that. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Although the storm threat ends, showers or light rain could persist into the late evening. Clearing overnight, with breezes out of the northwest, but not too strong as drier and cooler air trickles in. Lows range from the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine dominates the morning, but clouds probably bubble up in the midday and afternoon warmth. Warmth is relative as highs are probably a handful below normal, in the low and mid-60s. Winds gust around 20 mph from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds of the day tend to dissipate as clouds wane. Lows range from near 40 to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Partly to mostly sunny and cool Monday. Probably still on the breezy side, so high temperatures in the low to mid-60s have a bit of a wind chill. Tip: sunny side of the street. Confidence: Medium

An even chillier start Tuesday, with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. More sunshine among some occasional cloudier moments. Still on the cool side, with highs again mainly in the low and mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

