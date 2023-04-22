D.C.-area forecast: Showers and storms likely this afternoon into evening

Today (Saturday): Any breaks in the clouds are outnumbered and fleeting. Shower odds grow as we head into afternoon. Looks like strong to severe storm chances focus from about 2 to 7 p.m., with a focus around 4 to 5 p.m. in the city. The main risk outside lightning and rain is isolated strong wind. Someone will probably miss out on the best rain, but much of the area should see a half inch to an inch, and locations that see persistent storms could easily top that. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Although the storm threat ends, showers or light rain could persist into the late evening. Clearing overnight, with breezes out of the northwest, but not too strong as drier and cooler air trickles in. Lows range from the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Sunday): Sunshine dominates the morning, but clouds probably bubble up in the midday and afternoon warmth. Warmth is relative as highs are probably a handful below normal, in the low and mid-60s. Winds gust around 20 mph from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds of the day tend to dissipate as clouds wane. Lows range from near 40 to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Partly to mostly sunny and cool Monday. Probably still on the breezy side, so high temperatures in the low to mid-60s have a bit of a wind chill. Tip: sunny side of the street. Confidence: Medium
An even chillier start Tuesday, with lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. More sunshine among some occasional cloudier moments. Still on the cool side, with highs again mainly in the low and mid-60s. Confidence: Medium