PM Update: Severe threat done but a shower or storm still possible into evening

Through Tonight: A couple more showers and/or a storm is possible into early evening. The atmosphere still has enough moisture around, but nothing strong or severe is expected — though we could still see a couple bolts of lightning. Temperatures dip into the mid-40s to around 50 degrees. Evening westerly and northwesterly wind gusts could near 20 mph as drier air moves in and helps clear out the clouds (slowly).

Tomorrow (Sunday): A sunny morning sees an increase in midday and afternoon clouds. Late-day high temperatures reach the low to mid-60s (which is at least five degrees below average) as more gusty northwesterly winds near 25 mph arrive. Clouds and breezes wane overnight as we bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s. Less than a 10 percent chance we see a stray shower (though it’s possible something light and brief pops up).

A wide range of rain totals in the region

From about a quarter of an inch to an inch and a quarter, much-needed rain has fallen in the region. Do these totals match what you’ve experienced today from the showers and storms that moved through? Those of you with thunder and downpours had the best rain totals.

Keep in mind we could add a bit more to the rain totals throughout the region, especially east of town, where the heaviest rain shield has yet to exit. Thank you to everyone who contributed to our storm reporting today. We appreciate the @capitalweather tagging on Twitter!

