D.C.-area forecast: Cooler today with a breeze; mostly dry and cool through midweek

Today (Sunday): Sunglasses and a light jacket are needed for brunch outdoors today. We start out in the cooler mid-40s to mid-50s this morning. Mostly sunny morning skies could give way to increasing afternoon clouds as highs reach the mid-60s. But it feels a bit cooler than that with a 10-15 mph breeze from the west-northwest and an occasional higher gust. Can’t rule out a quick mid- to late-afternoon shower. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A cool night ahead with partly cloudy skies and a diminishing wind. Lows drop to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): Some sun and clouds to start the workweek. Highs should reach the low to mid-60s, still with a cooling breeze at times from the west. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Temperatures continue below average with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
It’s a relatively uneventful weather pattern through at least midweek. Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures trend slightly warmer Tuesday night with lows in the mid-40s and partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High
Clouds could be on the increase by Wednesday. We’ll call it partly sunny for now, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s and the chance of showers by afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium