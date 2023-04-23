D.C.-area forecast: Cooler today with a breeze; mostly dry and cool through midweek

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: A Sunday reset with brighter skies and below-normal highs. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, somewhat breezy, p.m. shower? Highs: Mid-60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows: Upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Sunny, lingering breeze. Highs: Low to mid-60s. Forecast in detail After some much needed rain yesterday, with most locations getting around 0.5 to 0.75 inches and a few spots closer to one inch, we’re cooler and somewhat breezy to end the weekend. The early half of the week is quiet with plenty of sun. Temperatures continue a bit below average through most of the week, with shower chances returning later on Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Sunglasses and a light jacket are needed for brunch outdoors today. We start out in the cooler mid-40s to mid-50s this morning. Mostly sunny morning skies could give way to increasing afternoon clouds as highs reach the mid-60s. But it feels a bit cooler than that with a 10-15 mph breeze from the west-northwest and an occasional higher gust. Can’t rule out a quick mid- to late-afternoon shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A cool night ahead with partly cloudy skies and a diminishing wind. Lows drop to the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Some sun and clouds to start the workweek. Highs should reach the low to mid-60s, still with a cooling breeze at times from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Temperatures continue below average with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s a relatively uneventful weather pattern through at least midweek. Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Temperatures trend slightly warmer Tuesday night with lows in the mid-40s and partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Clouds could be on the increase by Wednesday. We’ll call it partly sunny for now, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s and the chance of showers by afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium

