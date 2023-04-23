PM Update: Clouds, showers, breezes ease tonight; continued cool Monday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors A quick shower is still possible, with some cloudiness this afternoon. We should clear the skies and rain chances before sunset. Temperatures Monday (and perhaps the entire week) continue to run a bit below average. The rain Saturday was welcome, but we don’t see enough on the horizon to squelch our drought.

Through tonight: West and northwest breezes gusting near 20 mph should diminish pretty quickly after sunset. We may be near fully calm before sunrise. Periodic clouds are possible. Low temperatures get pretty cool, into the mid-30s to around 40 degrees.

Tomorrow (Monday): The morning may be the sunniest part of the day, before a few midday and afternoon clouds filter back in — more cloud cover than in previous weather data. Still, sprinkle or shower chances remain very low, at around 5 percent.

With the potential clouds, high temperatures may get stuck in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. Should sunshine dominate again, low to mid-60s are possible.

West-northwest breezes may gust near 20 mph in the afternoon but die down overnight as low temperatures bottom in the upper 30s to low 40s.

See Molly Robey's forecast through midweek.

Rain deficit eased a bit, but not much

On Saturday, the region received anywhere from one-tenth of an inch to over an inch and a half. That’s great news in the short term.

It slightly reduced our rain deficit in a few spots, especially along and east of I-95. However, the rain wasn’t nearly enough to wipe it out — some spots are still more than six inches below what they normally would have received since Jan. 1.

Drought conditions, which are the culmination of this ever-lengthening rain deficit, remain unalleviated. If anything, we may just have a week without worsening the “moderate drought” status throughout the area.

