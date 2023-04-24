Southern and northern lights sweep planet in stunning display of auroras

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Skywatchers in Europe, Asia and North America were treated Sunday night to perhaps one of the most widespread displays of the northern lights since the autumn solar storms of 2003. Equally impressive shows of the aurora australis, or southern lights, were spotted in Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The northern and southern lights, collectively known as the aurora, are most common in the high Arctic and Antarctic regions around the poles, but they can venture to the mid latitudes on rare occasions during potent “geomagnetic storms.” They’re caused by magnetic energy and electrons hurled into space by the sun. The stronger the solar storm, the greater the impact — particularly if the resulting outburst is directed toward Earth.

Forecasters at the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colo., issued warnings for a Level 4 out of 5 “severe” geomagnetic storm, which only happens an average of 60 times every 11 years. The episode may have even been briefly more intense, sparking auroral displays as far south as California, Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that geomagnetic storms of this strength can cause “possible widespread voltage control problems” on power grids and can “mistakenly trip out key assets” on protective systems. Satellites in space may experience increased drag, and in some cases even require minor corrective adjustments in positioning.

Advertisement

While the solar storm is subsiding currently, high-latitude skywatchers may notice additional auroral displays in the days ahead as Earth’s magnetic field remains jostled by the storm’s lingering effects.

What caused the solar storm?

On Friday afternoon, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, a satellite in space, recorded an explosion on the surface of the sun. That so-called flare, rated an M2 on an ascending scale that climbs A, B, C, M to X, caused a radio burst on Earth just eight minutes later. That clued NOAA forecasters into the fact that the energy was Earth-directed.

The flare was followed by a CME, or coronal mass ejection — a mass of solar plasma, charged particles and magnetism — that headed directly toward Earth at speeds of roughly 1.5 million miles per hour. That interplanetary shock wave collided with Earth’s magnetic field on Sunday afternoon Eastern time, which was after dark in Europe and the early hours of Monday in China. Brilliant apparitions of the northern lights quickly ensued.

Northern lights (aurora) in Kyiv tonight 😱 pic.twitter.com/T9zzMNxPom — Igor Novikov (@igornovikov) April 23, 2023

Where the northern lights were seen

The first displays made appearances in China, where red pillars were seen dancing over the northern horizon. Jeff Dai, who captured a photo of pink and red hues over Karamay in the Xinjiang autonomous territory, described them as a “dream come true” in a post to SpaceWeather.com.

Advertisement

“Finally the red northern light appears from the north horizon at 3AM,” he wrote. “It can be see by my naked eye. As the time passes, the aurora become stronger. I notice that it appears over my head. It’s truly spectacular!”

Then the lights expanded across Europe — shining in Wales, Germany, Poland, France, Hungary, Russia and Ukraine.

The official Stonehenge Twitter account in the United Kingdom posted a photo of the lights over the monument — complete with a shooting star.

South of the equator, the lights danced in New Zealand and Australia, including in the states of New South Wales and Tasmania.

Once darkness settled over the Lower 48, the northern lights ventured across the Mid-Atlantic, Plains and Great Lakes. They hovered over Shenandoah National Park in Virginia and in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine. Clouds predominated over New Hampshire. Ohio saw them, too. Some of the photos look more impressive than real life due to long camera exposures, but scores of residents reported delicate pastels visible to the naked eye.

Advertisement

They were especially vivid in Illinois and Missouri.

Over the Northern Plains and Northern Tier, the display rivaled something more reminiscent of Fairbanks, Alaska.

In South Dakota, a “corona” formed where the lights shimmered directly overhead.

Unsurprisingly, there were striking auroral displays in Canada.

One of the brightest Aurora I've ever seen. It lit up the land around me. Canmore, Alberta. #Aurora pic.twitter.com/yF9uVsjWiu — Neil Zeller (@Neil_Zee) April 24, 2023

The aurora were visible even in southern Arizona and California. Jim Tang, a storm chaser and photographer, wrote, “aurora visible to the naked eye,” as he snapped stunning shots near Lake Topaz, on the Nevada border due east of Sacramento.

Similar photos emerged from the Mammoth Lakes region in the Sierra Nevada at the same latitude as San Francisco. Mammoth Lakes is known for its ski industry, averaging 400 inches of snow per year.

In Arkansas, a faint glow was spotted on the northern horizon.

Aurora and meteors — in the same shot

Several other photographers were even lucky enough to snag both the lights and a meteor — likely tied to the ongoing Lyrid meteor shower:

Beautiful Lyrid meteor with auroral pillars! About 10:15pm cst. West of St Louis, MO pic.twitter.com/MCDUKaj6B4 — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪️⚡️ (@forecaster25) April 24, 2023

Aurora state by state

Here are some more photos posted to social media, organized by state:

Alaska

Absolutely incredible aurora tonight in Cantwell, Alaska. Just re-entering service after four mind-blowing hours of purple and blue coronas.#aurora #northernlights pic.twitter.com/g2MIBLRIJN — Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) April 24, 2023

Arizona

Aurora now visible in Southern Arizona! About an hour SE of Phoenix. #aurora pic.twitter.com/ykQw8p6Icx — Greg McCown (@Gregtucson) April 24, 2023

Arkansas

My pics from tonight from Northwest Arkansas. First pic is drone pic. DSLR pics actually managed to capture some faint purple Aurora above the reds! Also caught a fireball in front of the fading aurora. #aurora #AuroraBorealis #arwx Video will be on my Facebook page -… pic.twitter.com/SBeZHqc99Y — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) April 24, 2023

California

Never thought I’d see the #NorthernLights in Southern California! 😱🤩 I took this pic on my phone, no filter! In the Owens Peak Wilderness in the Southern Sierra. #AuroraBorealis #aurora pic.twitter.com/HvgXCbLYZs — Alice Hwang (@MsAliceHwang) April 24, 2023

Can’t believe this happened IN CALIFORNIA!!!! What a night 🥲 pic.twitter.com/zmclX54GPv — Carter Murphy 💰8️⃣ (@cartermurphy218) April 24, 2023

Colorado

Unreal northern lights show for Colorado!! pic.twitter.com/IUBkuasB1R — Matt Coker (@StormCoker) April 24, 2023

Connecticut

Clouds refused to fully clear in New England last night, but it made for an interesting timelapse at Barkhamsted Reservoir for the wild aurora show.#ctwx #AuroraBorealis #Aurora #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/BtOCH3Byyt — Ethan Moriarty (@EMoriartyWX) April 24, 2023

Indiana

From just east of Pine Village, IN just about 50 minutes ago. Not too shabby for a handheld iPhone shot. Got some better ones with the Canon 6D. Aurora we’re mostly faint visually but with some occasional brighter pillars. Seems to be calming down now. pic.twitter.com/5HS6OoRYN7 — Daniel T. Dawson II (@Meteodan) April 24, 2023

Illinois

Vibrant shimmering, #aurora coming directly overhead now in Champaign County, Illinois. This is unreal, haven’t seen anything like it since the middle 2000s. #aurora #NorthernLights



iPhone photo: pic.twitter.com/wvezdukDQO — Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) April 24, 2023

Iowa

A time lapse of last night's #NorthernLights show in eastern Iowa, with some real-time video at the end. Hands down the most incredible #AuroraBorealis show I have ever watched.

Video taken near Brandon, #Iowa. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/zTbzd9AfTw — Nick Stewart (@NStewCBS2) April 24, 2023

Kansas

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Northern lights absolutely out of control in northern MN tonight! These are iPhone shots from our yard pic.twitter.com/YLEbiOeE3l — Christopher Ingraham🦗 (@_cingraham) April 24, 2023

Missouri

Northern lights over central Missouri at peak storm conditions around 11pm last night.



AMAZING show with bright naked-eye colors and brilliant pulsating greens.



📍 Jonesburg, MO, USA #mowx #aurora #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/xjlxdbP1mN — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪️⚡️ (@forecaster25) April 24, 2023

Oklahoma

Only for the 2nd time in Oklahoma, and the 3rd time in my life, I am watching the #aurora. Amazing!#okwx#AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/l8RGAWJNkX — Greg McLaughlin (@GregMc_wx) April 24, 2023

New York

Another photograph from last evenings amazing Aurora Borealis display near Bear Mountain, NY. I've never photographed the Aurora this close to NYC before! #aurora #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/q9ClrZhkfd — Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) April 24, 2023

One of the most breathtaking displays I’ve ever seen in Rochester. Absolutely stunning! #ROC pic.twitter.com/G5mWmLWJ9e — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) April 24, 2023

North Carolina

Due to a series of unfortunate events, this is about as good as my aurora photos get. Regardless, it was a great night spent with all the @UNCAweather seniors and a few locals!



Congrats everyone on your captures 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ozTksbLxy0 — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) April 24, 2023

North Dakota

A few of the 1000's of images I shot last night and early this morning in Griggs County, ND with the incredible aurora display. I thought the old courthouse looked nice surrounded by green. #AuroraBorealis #aurora @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @JordanSteele #ndwx… pic.twitter.com/dhbZmiOyeV — Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) April 24, 2023

Pennsylvania

WOW! What an absolutely INCREDIBLE night here in central Pennsylvania. This was my view of the Northern Lights just before 3am at Shikellamy State Park (Overlook Section) in Union County, PA #TonyBendelePhotography @spann @NWSStateCollege @WeatherMatrix @JimCantore @accuweather pic.twitter.com/BXpBV12KbD — Tony Bendele (@TonyBendele) April 24, 2023

Utah

AURORA BOREALIS IN UTAH: This has been one of the stronger geomagnetic storms in Utah. It's not unheard of to get the Northern Lights this far south, but to this magnitude is rare. STUNNING! #utwx 🤩



📍: North Ogden, UT

📸: Kenna Jensen

📍: Park City, UT

📸: Kimberly Henneman pic.twitter.com/tWCWR0DIAe — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) April 24, 2023

Virginia

Quick edit of some of the pillars we saw tonight at Shenandoah NP. #NorthernLights #aurora @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/4mW0dSKvRt — Manuel Salgado (@msalgado) April 24, 2023

One more from Waterford, Virginia… I cannot wait to go through my camera in the morning. Captured some red and lots of pillars. Looking north towards the glow of Frederick, MD. #aurora #spaceweather #vawx #northernlights @capitalweather @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/pgXw2dTmWs — Joe (@joebarti) April 24, 2023

The most amazing experience of my life standing behind a camera. Naked eye pillars from far Southwest Va @ 11:23p



📍Lebanon, VA (36.9N)#vawx #aurora #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/5LpRojVqbD — Billy Bowling  (@babowling12) April 24, 2023

Wisconsin

Aurora from my backyard in Madison, WI around 11:20 pm CDT 4/23/2023. Taken with a long exposure app on my iPhone. Held it steady on the deck rail, looking straight up pic.twitter.com/cp5pD7eOJN — Pete Pokrandt @PTH1@mas.to (@PTH1) April 24, 2023

Wyoming

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article