The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Southern and northern lights sweep planet in stunning display of auroras

A “severe” solar storm triggered the outburst of auroras. Even California, Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia reported sightings

By
Updated April 24, 2023 at 10:33 a.m. EDT|Published April 24, 2023 at 10:07 a.m. EDT
A photographer takes pictures of the Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, as it glows on the horizon over waters of Lake Ellesmere on the outskirts of Christchurch Sunday. (Sanka Vidanagama/AFP/Getty Images)
Listen
5 min

Skywatchers in Europe, Asia and North America were treated Sunday night to perhaps one of the most widespread displays of the northern lights since the autumn solar storms of 2003. Equally impressive shows of the aurora australis, or southern lights, were spotted in Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The northern and southern lights, collectively known as the aurora, are most common in the high Arctic and Antarctic regions around the poles, but they can venture to the mid latitudes on rare occasions during potent “geomagnetic storms.” They’re caused by magnetic energy and electrons hurled into space by the sun. The stronger the solar storm, the greater the impact — particularly if the resulting outburst is directed toward Earth.

Forecasters at the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colo., issued warnings for a Level 4 out of 5 “severe” geomagnetic storm, which only happens an average of 60 times every 11 years. The episode may have even been briefly more intense, sparking auroral displays as far south as California, Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that geomagnetic storms of this strength can cause “possible widespread voltage control problems” on power grids and can “mistakenly trip out key assets” on protective systems. Satellites in space may experience increased drag, and in some cases even require minor corrective adjustments in positioning.

While the solar storm is subsiding currently, high-latitude skywatchers may notice additional auroral displays in the days ahead as Earth’s magnetic field remains jostled by the storm’s lingering effects.

What caused the solar storm?

On Friday afternoon, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, a satellite in space, recorded an explosion on the surface of the sun. That so-called flare, rated an M2 on an ascending scale that climbs A, B, C, M to X, caused a radio burst on Earth just eight minutes later. That clued NOAA forecasters into the fact that the energy was Earth-directed.

The flare was followed by a CME, or coronal mass ejection — a mass of solar plasma, charged particles and magnetism — that headed directly toward Earth at speeds of roughly 1.5 million miles per hour. That interplanetary shock wave collided with Earth’s magnetic field on Sunday afternoon Eastern time, which was after dark in Europe and the early hours of Monday in China. Brilliant apparitions of the northern lights quickly ensued.

Where the northern lights were seen

The first displays made appearances in China, where red pillars were seen dancing over the northern horizon. Jeff Dai, who captured a photo of pink and red hues over Karamay in the Xinjiang autonomous territory, described them as a “dream come true” in a post to SpaceWeather.com.

“Finally the red northern light appears from the north horizon at 3AM,” he wrote. “It can be see by my naked eye. As the time passes, the aurora become stronger. I notice that it appears over my head. It’s truly spectacular!”

Then the lights expanded across Europe — shining in Wales, Germany, Poland, France, Hungary, Russia and Ukraine.

The official Stonehenge Twitter account in the United Kingdom posted a photo of the lights over the monument — complete with a shooting star.

South of the equator, the lights danced in New Zealand and Australia, including in the states of New South Wales and Tasmania.

Once darkness settled over the Lower 48, the northern lights ventured across the Mid-Atlantic, Plains and Great Lakes. They hovered over Shenandoah National Park in Virginia and in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine. Clouds predominated over New Hampshire. Ohio saw them, too. Some of the photos look more impressive than real life due to long camera exposures, but scores of residents reported delicate pastels visible to the naked eye.

They were especially vivid in Illinois and Missouri.

Over the Northern Plains and Northern Tier, the display rivaled something more reminiscent of Fairbanks, Alaska.

In South Dakota, a “corona” formed where the lights shimmered directly overhead.

Unsurprisingly, there were striking auroral displays in Canada.

The aurora were visible even in southern Arizona and California. Jim Tang, a storm chaser and photographer, wrote, “aurora visible to the naked eye,” as he snapped stunning shots near Lake Topaz, on the Nevada border due east of Sacramento.

Similar photos emerged from the Mammoth Lakes region in the Sierra Nevada at the same latitude as San Francisco. Mammoth Lakes is known for its ski industry, averaging 400 inches of snow per year.

In Arkansas, a faint glow was spotted on the northern horizon.

Aurora and meteors — in the same shot

Several other photographers were even lucky enough to snag both the lights and a meteor — likely tied to the ongoing Lyrid meteor shower:

Aurora state by state

Here are some more photos posted to social media, organized by state:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Indiana

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Oklahoma

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

Loading...