Southern and northern lights sweep planet in stunning display of auroras

Skywatchers in Europe, Asia and North America were treated Sunday night to perhaps one of the most widespread displays of the northern lights since the autumn solar storms of 2003. Equally impressive shows of the aurora australis, or southern lights, were spotted in Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand.
Forecasters at the Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colo., issued warnings for a Level 4 out of 5 “severe” geomagnetic storm, which only happens an average of 60 times every 11 years. The episode may have even been briefly more intense, sparking auroral displays as far south as California, Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that geomagnetic storms of this strength can cause “possible widespread voltage control problems” on power grids and can “mistakenly trip out key assets” on protective systems. Satellites in space may experience increased drag, and in some cases even require minor corrective adjustments in positioning.
While the solar storm is subsiding currently, high-latitude skywatchers may notice additional auroral displays in the days ahead as Earth’s magnetic field remains jostled by the storm’s lingering effects.
What caused the solar storm?
On Friday afternoon, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, a satellite in space, recorded an explosion on the surface of the sun. That so-called flare, rated an M2 on an ascending scale that climbs A, B, C, M to X, caused a radio burst on Earth just eight minutes later. That clued NOAA forecasters into the fact that the energy was Earth-directed.
The flare was followed by a CME, or coronal mass ejection — a mass of solar plasma, charged particles and magnetism — that headed directly toward Earth at speeds of roughly 1.5 million miles per hour. That interplanetary shock wave collided with Earth’s magnetic field on Sunday afternoon Eastern time, which was after dark in Europe and the early hours of Monday in China. Brilliant apparitions of the northern lights quickly ensued.
Northern lights (aurora) in Kyiv tonight 😱 pic.twitter.com/T9zzMNxPom— Igor Novikov (@igornovikov) April 23, 2023
Where the northern lights were seen
The first displays made appearances in China, where red pillars were seen dancing over the northern horizon. Jeff Dai, who captured a photo of pink and red hues over Karamay in the Xinjiang autonomous territory, described them as a “dream come true” in a post to SpaceWeather.com.
“Finally the red northern light appears from the north horizon at 3AM,” he wrote. “It can be see by my naked eye. As the time passes, the aurora become stronger. I notice that it appears over my head. It’s truly spectacular!”
Then the lights expanded across Europe — shining in Wales, Germany, Poland, France, Hungary, Russia and Ukraine.
The official Stonehenge Twitter account in the United Kingdom posted a photo of the lights over the monument — complete with a shooting star.
The Northern Lights and a Meteor over Stonehenge this morning 😍 Photo credit Stonehenge Dronescapes on FB #Aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights #stonehenge #stars #astro #meteor #beautiful #april #astrophotography pic.twitter.com/RYIirr7X7J— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) April 24, 2023
South of the equator, the lights danced in New Zealand and Australia, including in the states of New South Wales and Tasmania.
Once darkness settled over the Lower 48, the northern lights ventured across the Mid-Atlantic, Plains and Great Lakes. They hovered over Shenandoah National Park in Virginia and in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and Maine. Clouds predominated over New Hampshire. Ohio saw them, too. Some of the photos look more impressive than real life due to long camera exposures, but scores of residents reported delicate pastels visible to the naked eye.
They were especially vivid in Illinois and Missouri.
Over the Northern Plains and Northern Tier, the display rivaled something more reminiscent of Fairbanks, Alaska.
In South Dakota, a “corona” formed where the lights shimmered directly overhead.
Unsurprisingly, there were striking auroral displays in Canada.
One of the brightest Aurora I've ever seen. It lit up the land around me. Canmore, Alberta. #Aurora pic.twitter.com/yF9uVsjWiu— Neil Zeller (@Neil_Zee) April 24, 2023
The aurora were visible even in southern Arizona and California. Jim Tang, a storm chaser and photographer, wrote, “aurora visible to the naked eye,” as he snapped stunning shots near Lake Topaz, on the Nevada border due east of Sacramento.
Similar photos emerged from the Mammoth Lakes region in the Sierra Nevada at the same latitude as San Francisco. Mammoth Lakes is known for its ski industry, averaging 400 inches of snow per year.
In Arkansas, a faint glow was spotted on the northern horizon.
Aurora and meteors — in the same shot
Several other photographers were even lucky enough to snag both the lights and a meteor — likely tied to the ongoing Lyrid meteor shower:
Beautiful Lyrid meteor with auroral pillars! About 10:15pm cst. West of St Louis, MO pic.twitter.com/MCDUKaj6B4— Peter Forister ⚡️🌪️⚡️ (@forecaster25) April 24, 2023
We’re dancing! 🕺🏾 #AuroraBorealis #vawx— Billy Bowling (@babowling12) April 24, 2023
📍Lebanon, Va
36.9 N@TamithaSkov @NWSMorristown @WCYB_DavidBoyd pic.twitter.com/Lc2IF8T9g7
Aurora state by state
Here are some more photos posted to social media, organized by state:
Alaska
Absolutely incredible aurora tonight in Cantwell, Alaska. Just re-entering service after four mind-blowing hours of purple and blue coronas.#aurora #northernlights pic.twitter.com/g2MIBLRIJN— Vincent Ledvina (@Vincent_Ledvina) April 24, 2023
Arizona
Aurora now visible in Southern Arizona! About an hour SE of Phoenix. #aurora pic.twitter.com/ykQw8p6Icx— Greg McCown (@Gregtucson) April 24, 2023
That was incredible! #azwx pic.twitter.com/FX19kGQkxX— John Sirlin (@SirlinJohn) April 24, 2023
Arkansas
My pics from tonight from Northwest Arkansas. First pic is drone pic. DSLR pics actually managed to capture some faint purple Aurora above the reds! Also caught a fireball in front of the fading aurora. #aurora #AuroraBorealis #arwx Video will be on my Facebook page -… pic.twitter.com/SBeZHqc99Y— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) April 24, 2023
California
Never thought I’d see the #NorthernLights in Southern California! 😱🤩 I took this pic on my phone, no filter! In the Owens Peak Wilderness in the Southern Sierra. #AuroraBorealis #aurora pic.twitter.com/HvgXCbLYZs— Alice Hwang (@MsAliceHwang) April 24, 2023
Can’t believe this happened IN CALIFORNIA!!!! What a night 🥲 pic.twitter.com/zmclX54GPv— Carter Murphy 💰8️⃣ (@cartermurphy218) April 24, 2023
Colorado
Unreal northern lights show for Colorado!! pic.twitter.com/IUBkuasB1R— Matt Coker (@StormCoker) April 24, 2023
Connecticut
Clouds refused to fully clear in New England last night, but it made for an interesting timelapse at Barkhamsted Reservoir for the wild aurora show.#ctwx #AuroraBorealis #Aurora #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/BtOCH3Byyt— Ethan Moriarty (@EMoriartyWX) April 24, 2023
Indiana
From just east of Pine Village, IN just about 50 minutes ago. Not too shabby for a handheld iPhone shot. Got some better ones with the Canon 6D. Aurora we’re mostly faint visually but with some occasional brighter pillars. Seems to be calming down now. pic.twitter.com/5HS6OoRYN7— Daniel T. Dawson II (@Meteodan) April 24, 2023
Illinois
Vibrant shimmering, #aurora coming directly overhead now in Champaign County, Illinois. This is unreal, haven’t seen anything like it since the middle 2000s. #aurora #NorthernLights— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) April 24, 2023
iPhone photo: pic.twitter.com/wvezdukDQO
Iowa
Photos from last night’s #aurora 20 miles north of Cedar Rapids, #Iowa, sometimes so brilliant it was directly over head. #iawx @spann @KopelmanWX @WXSchnack @KWWLStormTrack7 @NWSQuadCities @KyleKielWX @Kaj_OMara @eileenloanWX @NStewCBS2 @WxMarshall @GHeydWX @brandonlaw_wx pic.twitter.com/rfaWjsGIyi— Christopher V. Sherman (@cvsherman) April 24, 2023
A time lapse of last night's #NorthernLights show in eastern Iowa, with some real-time video at the end. Hands down the most incredible #AuroraBorealis show I have ever watched.— Nick Stewart (@NStewCBS2) April 24, 2023
Video taken near Brandon, #Iowa. #IAwx pic.twitter.com/zTbzd9AfTw
Kansas
Aurora Borealis — as seen from Goodland, KS during the late evening on Sunday April 23, 2023. #KSwx #COwx #NEwx #AuroraBorealis #aurora pic.twitter.com/TkZfhzIBxB— Brandon (@Brandon_RTWX) April 24, 2023
Maryland
@capitalweather @MatthewCappucci @forecaster25 @TonyPannWBAL @JustinWeather @ECpix @ttasselWBAL— 9msami98 (@9sami98) April 24, 2023
Nothern lights visible from Ellicott city MD.
I may have captured the aurora pillar in the first picture. pic.twitter.com/qrV7TFVBXh
Michigan
Speechless. April 23rd is my birthday. the best present anyone could ask for! This is #bondfalls. south facing. In #Michigan. Total bucket list image!! 😭😍 @PureMichigan @TamithaSkov @Vincent_Ledvina @NightLights_AM #tweetaurora #spacewx #StormHour pic.twitter.com/BpXsbz8raG— MaryBeth Kiczenski (@MKiczenski) April 24, 2023
Minnesota
Northern lights absolutely out of control in northern MN tonight! These are iPhone shots from our yard pic.twitter.com/YLEbiOeE3l— Christopher Ingraham🦗 (@_cingraham) April 24, 2023
Missouri
Northern lights over central Missouri at peak storm conditions around 11pm last night.— Peter Forister ⚡️🌪️⚡️ (@forecaster25) April 24, 2023
AMAZING show with bright naked-eye colors and brilliant pulsating greens.
📍 Jonesburg, MO, USA #mowx #aurora #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/xjlxdbP1mN
Oklahoma
Only for the 2nd time in Oklahoma, and the 3rd time in my life, I am watching the #aurora. Amazing!#okwx#AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/l8RGAWJNkX— Greg McLaughlin (@GregMc_wx) April 24, 2023
New York
Another photograph from last evenings amazing Aurora Borealis display near Bear Mountain, NY. I've never photographed the Aurora this close to NYC before! #aurora #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/q9ClrZhkfd— Nicholas Isabella (@NycStormChaser) April 24, 2023
One of the most breathtaking displays I’ve ever seen in Rochester. Absolutely stunning! #ROC pic.twitter.com/G5mWmLWJ9e— Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) April 24, 2023
North Carolina
Due to a series of unfortunate events, this is about as good as my aurora photos get. Regardless, it was a great night spent with all the @UNCAweather seniors and a few locals!— Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) April 24, 2023
Congrats everyone on your captures 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ozTksbLxy0
North Dakota
A few of the 1000's of images I shot last night and early this morning in Griggs County, ND with the incredible aurora display. I thought the old courthouse looked nice surrounded by green. #AuroraBorealis #aurora @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @JordanSteele #ndwx… pic.twitter.com/dhbZmiOyeV— Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) April 24, 2023
Pennsylvania
WOW! What an absolutely INCREDIBLE night here in central Pennsylvania. This was my view of the Northern Lights just before 3am at Shikellamy State Park (Overlook Section) in Union County, PA #TonyBendelePhotography @spann @NWSStateCollege @WeatherMatrix @JimCantore @accuweather pic.twitter.com/BXpBV12KbD— Tony Bendele (@TonyBendele) April 24, 2023
Utah
AURORA BOREALIS IN UTAH: This has been one of the stronger geomagnetic storms in Utah. It's not unheard of to get the Northern Lights this far south, but to this magnitude is rare. STUNNING! #utwx 🤩— Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) April 24, 2023
📍: North Ogden, UT
📸: Kenna Jensen
📍: Park City, UT
📸: Kimberly Henneman pic.twitter.com/tWCWR0DIAe
Holy Smokes! @SundanceResort pic.twitter.com/JZzO8VsHZZ— Utah Daily Snow (@WasatchSnow) April 24, 2023
Virginia
@WTOP @capitalweather @laurynricketts— Sam Norton Photography (@SamuelINorton) April 24, 2023
Tonight's insane #aurora over #shenandoahnationalpark. #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/XkYeYcjOD7
Quick edit of some of the pillars we saw tonight at Shenandoah NP. #NorthernLights #aurora @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/4mW0dSKvRt— Manuel Salgado (@msalgado) April 24, 2023
Last night's Aurora Borealis at Shenandoah National Park's Buck Hollow Overlook (Virginia). Very cool to see!#Aurora #AuroraBorealis #northernlights #Shenandoah #ShenandoahNationalPark #SNP #findyourpark @capitalweather #cwgphoto @spann #ThePhotoHour #StormHour #NikonNoFilter pic.twitter.com/VOvXDdQbyB— Dave Lyons (@insiteimage) April 24, 2023
One more from Waterford, Virginia… I cannot wait to go through my camera in the morning. Captured some red and lots of pillars. Looking north towards the glow of Frederick, MD. #aurora #spaceweather #vawx #northernlights @capitalweather @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/pgXw2dTmWs— Joe (@joebarti) April 24, 2023
The most amazing experience of my life standing behind a camera. Naked eye pillars from far Southwest Va @ 11:23p— Billy Bowling (@babowling12) April 24, 2023
📍Lebanon, VA (36.9N)#vawx #aurora #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/5LpRojVqbD
Wisconsin
Aurora from my backyard in Madison, WI around 11:20 pm CDT 4/23/2023. Taken with a long exposure app on my iPhone. Held it steady on the deck rail, looking straight up pic.twitter.com/cp5pD7eOJN— Pete Pokrandt @PTH1@mas.to (@PTH1) April 24, 2023
Wyoming
And a few more pictures of the #NorthernLights from our office. #AuroraBorealis #Aurora #wywx pic.twitter.com/S4qREUo4ZL— NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) April 24, 2023
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.