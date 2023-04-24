PM Update: Frost or freeze possible north and west suburbs tonight

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Frost advisory northwest Montgomery, eastern Loudoun, northwest Prince William and southern Fauquier counties midnight until 8 a.m. | Freeze warning north and west of those locations * It was quite a change from recent Mondays today. Temperatures only made it to about 60 most spots, which is 10 or more degrees below average. Cooler than average conditions are the story for the next few days, and generally beyond, although I’d imagine there will be some milder moments here and there. Plus the sun is strong. It was just about perfect for a stroll in the sunny weather.

Through Tonight: Mainly clear skies persist, and winds diminish. With a chilly air mass in place, that’s a good recipe to see temperatures fall readily at night. Lows range from the mid-30s to lower 40s most spots. Some locations well north and west like Purcellville and Frederick could see temperatures touch freezing.

Western suburbs are right around the final freeze date per recent averages. Dulles has an average final freeze of April 20. In Baltimore, it’s April 9. Freezes into May are not unheard of. Dulles last saw one on May 14 2013 when it hit 32 on the nose.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Morning sunshine may give way to some midday clouds. Probably no worse than partly cloudy, though. Temperatures again rise to near 60 for highs. Winds blow from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 442.17 grains per cubic meter, but way down from last week, thanks to some rain. Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.

GiftOutline Gift Article