D.C.-area forecast: Cooler weather this week with highs stuck in the 60s

Today (Monday): There should be some sun at times, but clouds will be rather numerous, especially during the afternoon. Highs only reach the low 60s, with a cool breeze from the northwest at around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy and it’s rather chilly. Lows slip as far as the mid-30s in our colder spots to the low to mid-40s downtown. Winds remain light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Much like today, we’ll see variable cloud cover and chilly temperatures. Highs are again in the low 60s. Breezes from the west are light. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy and it’s cool, with lows from the upper 30s in our colder spots to the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
With a mix of clouds and sun, temperatures climb a few degrees Wednesday and Thursday as highs both days reach the mid- to upper 60s. A passing shower can’t be ruled out late Wednesday, but it’s dry for the most part. Nighttime lows are mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Increasing clouds on Friday with showers possible, especially as the afternoon wears on and into the evening. Highs are in the low 60s. Showers are probable Friday night, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium
The weekend starts with some lingering showers Saturday morning before a possible pause in the afternoon that continues until Sunday morning. Rain then becomes likely again throughout Sunday. Highs both days are in the 60s, with lows pretty close to 50. Confidence: Low-Medium