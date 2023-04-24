D.C.-area forecast: Cooler weather this week with highs stuck in the 60s

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Highs only in the low 60s today are about 10 degrees below average but still refreshing. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 60 to 64.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 36 to 44.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 60 to 64. Forecast in detail Our average highs are now supposed to be in the low 70s, but it probably won’t be that warm any day this week. Highs are stuck in the 60s for the most part, the cooler-than-average weather a change of pace amid our warmest year on record to date. We won’t see much rain during the workweek to ease the ongoing drought, but unsettled, showery weather is anticipated at times late Friday through the weekend.

Today (Monday): There should be some sun at times, but clouds will be rather numerous, especially during the afternoon. Highs only reach the low 60s, with a cool breeze from the northwest at around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy and it’s rather chilly. Lows slip as far as the mid-30s in our colder spots to the low to mid-40s downtown. Winds remain light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Much like today, we’ll see variable cloud cover and chilly temperatures. Highs are again in the low 60s. Breezes from the west are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy and it’s cool, with lows from the upper 30s in our colder spots to the mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

With a mix of clouds and sun, temperatures climb a few degrees Wednesday and Thursday as highs both days reach the mid- to upper 60s. A passing shower can’t be ruled out late Wednesday, but it’s dry for the most part. Nighttime lows are mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Increasing clouds on Friday with showers possible, especially as the afternoon wears on and into the evening. Highs are in the low 60s. Showers are probable Friday night, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium

The weekend starts with some lingering showers Saturday morning before a possible pause in the afternoon that continues until Sunday morning. Rain then becomes likely again throughout Sunday. Highs both days are in the 60s, with lows pretty close to 50. Confidence: Low-Medium

