PM Update: Not as chilly tonight, and near 70 Wednesday

Afternoon clouds filled our previously sunny skies. A decent day, as long as you don’t mind dressing in a layer or two. Finding a sunbeam is also a great option at times like these. Highs were again about 10 degrees below normal. We warm back up to something more typical of the time of year tomorrow.

Through Tonight: Skies trend clearer again for the night. It’s not quite as chilly as last night, but still seasonably cool. Lows range from about 40 to 48. Winds are light after dark.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly cloudy. It’ll be about 10 degrees warmer, with highs around 70. Could be a shower late-day, especially north of the city. Winds out of the south blow around 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 189 grains per cubic meter of air, which continues to come down since peak last week and prior. Other allergens are low.

Drought watch: Showers tomorrow could drop up to a tenth of an inch or so. We then may see a legitimate drought denting late week and this weekend. You may recall, drought expanded across more of the region through last week.

Rain is likely at times throughout Friday, leading to a half-inch or an inch across the region. Another batch may come along Sunday. There is still some uncertainty as to the track of any coastal low. If it’s too far away, we don’t see a whole lot.

For now, the National Blend of Models likes totals around 2 inches through Monday.

