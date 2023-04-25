D.C.-area forecast: Cool weather continues, with rain Friday through the weekend

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail, but you could see some brief intervals of sunshine, like yesterday. Highs again only lift into the low to mid-60s, when we should be closer to 70 at this point in April. Light winds blow from the northwest at about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Another cool, jacket-weather night with partly cloudy skies. Lows range from the upper 30s in our colder suburbs to the mid-40s in the city. Light winds are mostly from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Temperatures edge slightly warmer with highs in the mid- to upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered light showers are possible by late afternoon into the evening, especially in the northern part of the region. Light winds come from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Evening showers are possible as skies stay mostly cloudy and lows dip into the 40s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday might be our nicest day of the week as temperatures aim for the mid- to upper 60s (a few spots may touch 70) with partly sunny skies, We should be dry most of the day, but there’s a small chance of showers in the evening and overnight. Lows range from the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
Friday favors rainy weather at times, with cooler highs in the low 60s. Showers continue Friday night, with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
Mostly cloudy skies prevail through the weekend with intermittent periods of rain. Saturday morning showers could give way to an afternoon or evening pause in precipitation before more rain returns late Saturday night and especially Sunday. Rain during the second half of Sunday could be moderate to heavy as a strong storm system takes shape near the region. Highs should be in the low to mid-60s on Saturday with upper 60s on Sunday as winds ahead of the storm draw in some milder air. Lows Saturday night are from the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium