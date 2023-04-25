Surreal sky over New Hampshire resembled an angry sea Sunday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The sky over northeast New Hampshire didn’t even look real Sunday. Chaotic clouds, sculpted into undulating contortions, resembled a roaring, angry ocean. An exceptional display of “asperitas” clouds had formed, triggered by atmospheric turbulence. Fortunately, Crystal Lee was there to photograph the spectacle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The sky was completely covered all around us,” Lee wrote in a Facebook message. “A sight we have never witnessed before. [It was] magical and beautiful.”

She reported rain an hour after the clouds made their appearance, saying that the display had dispersed by the time precipitation began falling. Lee had been driving from Berlin, N.H., where the clouds were spotted, to Gorham, N.H., at the time.

Temperatures were around 44 degrees, and much of the afternoon featured intermittent light rain.

What makes the clouds?

Asperitas clouds form at the poetic intersection of chaos and stability. Their development requires a stable layer in the atmosphere — with little in the way of rising or sinking air.

Whether we realize it, the atmosphere is layered (the air is invisible, so we don’t usually see the layers). Picture a bottle of “settled” Italian salad dressing. When it’s left undisturbed, it will separate into its component ingredients, each layer resting atop one another based on density.

The atmosphere is the same. Sometimes, the atmosphere is like freshly-shaken salad dressing — “well mixed,” or “mixed out.” Other times it’s left unperturbed. Then it separates into layers.

Oftentimes, moisture trapped in one layer will make for a flat sheetlike cloud. That’s common. The secret behind asperitas is that the layer becomes jostled because of disturbances elsewhere. Just like ripples made by tossing a rock in a pond, so too can ripples propagate through the atmosphere far from the triggering weather systems. Where the ripples of various disturbances overlap and chaotically interfere, weirdly shaped wavelike phenomena can result.

The data

If we look at a weather balloon sounding, or vertical profile of the atmosphere, from Gray, Maine, we can glean some insight as to what was going on. (Note that Berlin is about 60 miles inland from Gray as the crow flies, but Gray is the nearest balloon launching station).

Note the chilly marine layer near the surface. Winds were southeasterly and temperatures at the ground were around 40 degrees. Roughly a mile up, however, temperature jogs right (increases) on the sounding, indicating an increase in air temperature with height.

This makes for a very stable atmosphere that wouldn’t permit air to rise. We also note that, at that layer, the dew point line and temperature line are close together. That means the air was holding virtually as much moisture as it possibly could, meaning the air was saturated — and producing a cloud.

The setups that give rise to asperitas frequently accompany warm fronts, especially during mornings that feature nearby thunderstorms. Atmospheric gravity waves frequently occur near strong thunderstorms, when powerful updrafts or downdrafts send out a ripple-like motion.

When multiple waves pass through the same area, their motions combine in an array of choppy displacements. It would be similar to having four people hold different edges of a blanket while whipping it up and down. The pattern will be a chaotic combination of the different “input” waves coming from different sources.

The cloud type asperitas, also called undulatus asperatus, wasn’t even classified as a cloud formation until 2017. That came eight years after Gavin Pretor-Pinney, founder of the Cloud Appreciation Society, began a campaign to recognize it, marking the first time in three decades the World Meteorological Organization had updated its cloud classification atlas. Since their induction, asperitas clouds have been noticed worldwide.

