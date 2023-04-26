P.M. Update: Some showers into tonight, then it’s near 70 again Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Temperatures briefly rose to about 70 early this afternoon before scattered showers and a few rumbles popped up. With clouds and rain around, temperatures fell back off to a near-60 to mid-60s range, which is on the cool side for late April. Tomorrow’s a lot like today, but with a lower chance of showers. Pretty pleasant, if a bit of a chill at times.

Through Tonight: An evening rumble or two remains possible, as does a few showers overnight. It’s mainly dry, with partly cloudy skies. Lows range from the mid-40s to about 50. Winds are light and variable.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We should make it through the day mostly or fully dry. Some showers approach from the southwest by sunset. Temperatures rise to about 70 in most spots. Light winds from the north turn to come from the east with time.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 136 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen is moderate/high at 6 grains per cubic meter.

Friday rain: We’re still looking at a pretty good rain event Friday, which is great news given the drought. There’s some question as to exact placement of the heaviest, but a half-inch to an inch seems likely. Through yesterday, D.C. was 4.8 inches below average for the year and a bit past 1 inch below for the month. If the city manages to not end up below average for the month of April, it would be the first time since December.

