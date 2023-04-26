D.C.-area forecast: A few thundershowers possible later today; soaking rain likely Friday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: A few more degrees than yesterday make for a quality spring day, despite the chance of a few p.m. thundershowers. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, a few showers/t'showers. Highs: Around 65-70.

Tonight: A few evening showers possible. Lows: 40s to near 50.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, mild. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s. Forecast in detail An active weather pattern prevails the next several days, other than a dry day tomorrow, with outdoor plans impacted at times through the weekend. The first shower chance comes later today, with a soaking rain possible Friday and more rain likely this weekend. As the rain makes a dent in our moderate drought, temperatures remain seasonably cool but fairly comfortable.

Today (Wednesday): A rather cool start this morning, rising from the 40s into the 50s with a brief sprinkle or light shower possible. Afternoon highs should top out around 65-70 with partly sunny skies and a breeze from the south around 10 mph. A few hit-or-miss showers or thundershowers could move through sometime after 2 p.m. or so. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: A few more passing showers are possible during the evening, then partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Looking good, and maybe even great. Morning temperatures rise into the 50s again, and with partly to mostly sunny skies we should top out in the upper 60s to low 70s during the afternoon. Just a light breeze from the north and east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The evening should start out dry. But with increasing clouds, rain chances are on the rise by late evening or overnight. Lows dip to the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A soaking rain seems like a good bet Friday morning into the evening, with an inch or more possible. Temperatures may end up stalling in the 50s to near 60 with the rain, overcast skies and cool breeze kicking up at times from the east and southeast. Confidence: Medium

Can’t rule out some showers on Saturday, but overall it looks like a mostly cloudy and drier day with highs in the 60s to near 70. Continued mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Not much confidence this far out, but Sunday has a chance to start off mostly dry, with rain chances increasing again during the afternoon into evening. Highs should get to at least around 70 and maybe higher. Confidence: Low

