Contrasting weather pattern fueling hot West, cool East, storms in South

A sharply contrasting weather pattern dividing the nation is bringing a dose of major meteorological caprice as the calendar flips to May. It’s bringing a taste of summer to the West, a remnant winter chill to the East and a stormy battleground where the air masses mix. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Strong to severe thunderstorms have been erupting over the southern Plains, with reports of baseball-sized hail littering the Lone Star State. A tornado was even spotted from Denver’s international airport Tuesday.

Florida’s getting into the action too, set to dodge hailstorms capable of dropping chunks of ice the size of hen eggs Wednesday afternoon. Monday featured hail larger than baseballs in Hillsborough County, just east of Tampa.

In addition to severe weather over the Plains and Florida, the weather pattern will cause an abrupt melting of snowfall in the Sierra Nevada, resulting in flood concerns in California.

Meanwhile, in the East, temperatures are averaging 5 to 10 degrees below normal, making late April feel like March.

The pattern represents a complete 180-degree turn from the first three weeks of April, when temperatures in the 90s swelled all the way into New England, shattering records, while a wintry air mass descended over the West.

Seesawing air masses

For the first three weeks of April, a persistent ridge, or dome of high pressure, was anchored over the eastern U.S. That allowed temperatures to spike well above average in most major East Coast cities. In fact, a number of major metropolises experienced their warmest April 1 through April 20 on record. Among them were:

Washington, D.C.: Warmest first three weeks of April on record, with records dating back to 1872. The city set a record of 87 degrees on April 5, then hit 87 degrees on April 16 and 88 on the 17th.

New York City: Tied for its second-warmest April 1-20 on record, falling just 0.1 degree shy of the top spot. The Big Apple snagged records on April 16 and 17, hitting 90 and 91 degrees respectively.

Philadelphia: Logged third warmest April 1 through April 20 on record, with an average temperature of 59.2 degrees; the record from 2010 was 59.6 degrees.

Hartford’s first three weeks of April were the third-warmest on record, and Boston stood in eighth place.

Now, however, the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast is running below average, and about 15 to 25 degrees cooler than the start of April, thanks to the reversal of the nationwide jet stream pattern. A semi-stationary heat dome, or crest in the jet stream, has been replaced by a trough, or dip. That’s permitting Canadian air to spill south.

In the western U.S., the opposite has been the case. April started stormy and cool — 2.6 degrees below average in San Francisco, 3.8 degrees cooler than normal in Portland, and 4.9 degrees below typical in Seattle.

Now San Francisco is expecting highs approaching 80 degrees on Thursday (compared to an average high of 66 degrees), Portland could hit 84 on Friday (the average is 64 degrees), and Seattle, where the average high is 61, is anticipated to nick 76 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Severe weather threat

Severe weather is forming on the periphery of the lobe of cold air parked over the eastern United States. That’s where subtle disturbances are surfing the jet stream, which is snaking in between the contrasting air masses. Frigid air in the upper atmosphere, meanwhile, has been supportive of severe thunderstorms with large hail.

Waves of hailstorms have been rolling across Florida to kick off the workweek, and baseball-sized hail has also pelted Central Texas. A repeat, albeit more widespread, is expected Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center highlighted both Central Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and central Florida, including Orlando, as having a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” of severe weather. Damaging hailstorms are possible in both regions during the evening, but with a chance of tornadoes, perhaps strong, in Texas.

A rogue tornado warning was issued south of Interstate 76 in Weld and Adams Counties in Colorado in response to a rotating thunderstorm.

That storm wound up producing a landspout tornado — or a twister that begins as a weak whirl of winds near the surface that gets vertically stretched by a thunderstorm updraft. The official 3 p.m. airport observation from Denver International Airport included the tornado, which was visible northeast of the airstrip.

Sierra Nevada flooding

In the Sierra Nevada, the abrupt warm-up has contributed to sudden snowmelt, which brings with it the concern of flooding. Flood watches are in effect along the California-Nevada border for the central and northern Sierra, including places like Mammoth Lakes, Lake Tahoe, Truckee and Reno, Nevada.

“Creeks and streams will be running high and fast,” warned the National Weather Service. “Low-water crossings may be flooded”

The Sierra Nevada received a record snowpack this winter due to a seemingly ceaseless barrage of atmospheric rivers. In fact, the snowpack is 256 percent as extensive as average.

Weather models suggest cooler conditions may return to the West in about a week’s time as a “cutoff low,” or pocket of self-contained low pressure and high altitude cold air, pinches off from the jet stream.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

