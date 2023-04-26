Snow melt, predicted flooding to close Yosemite National Park for at least 5 days

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spring is the “perfect season” to see waterfalls as warmer weather melts winter snow, according to the Yosemite National Park website. This year, however, the threat of flooding from that same melting snow will close most of Yosemite Valley from Friday at 10 p.m. through at least Wednesday, the park announced Tuesday.

The closure comes just ahead of the park’s busiest six months of the year, which runs from May to October with more than 300,000 visitors per day, and after snow as deep as 15 feet prompted an extended shutdown of the park from late February into mid-March. During that time there were “22 rockslides, debris flows, and other slope failures along park roads,” the park tweeted.

After a winter of historic snow in California, with the statewide average snowpack exceeding more than 200 percent of its typical peak, warming temperatures are expected to accelerate snowmelt across the state. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures across central California are forecast to be around 15 degrees above normal, with highs near 80 in the Yosemite Valley and in the 90s in the San Joaquin Valley.

The National Weather Service has posted a flood watch from late Wednesday night through Tuesday morning for parts of the Sierra Nevada, including Yosemite National Park.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks,” the Weather Service wrote. “An extended period of very warm temperatures will cause rapid snow melt which is expected to cause flooding along waterways in Yosemite National Park.”

The park is particularly prone to flooding because of its flat terrain surrounded by mountains. Yosemite’s worst flood on record occurred in January 1997, when nearly two feet of rain fell on top of a deep snowpack. Floodwaters washed out roads, campgrounds and buildings, stranding thousands of visitors as water levels reached 16 feet above flood stage.

The Merced River at Phono Bridge, which crosses the river near the western end of the Yosemite Valley, has a greater than 98 percent chance of exceeding its flood stage of 10 feet, although the Weather Service’s forecast of 11.5 feet on Sunday is well below the 1997 record of 23.43 feet. The river’s predicted crest is similar to the 12.1-foot crest that produced flooding in the spring of 1983, one of only four years on record that the statewide snowpack has surpassed 200 percent of normal.

The closure covers a large area east of El Capitan Crossover, which crosses the Merced River toward the western end of the park.

“There will be no visitor access (including pedestrian access) east of that road. Parking in western Yosemite Valley and throughout the park will be extremely limited. Do not park off road. No services will be available in western Yosemite Valley,” the park tweeted. “Reservations for lodging and campgrounds in eastern Yosemite Valley will automatically be canceled and refunded. Wilderness permits can be rescheduled to alternate trailheads as space allows.”

The park said that Wawona, Mariposa Grove, Crane Flat area, Hetch Hetchy and western Yosemite Valley will remain open.

With trails potentially staying covered by snow into July, the park’s website warns that “snow-covered trails aren’t only difficult to travel on, but may be impossible to find. Most of Yosemite’s trails become invisible with even a few inches of snow.”

Visitors are advised to “be cautious of snow bridges, which occur when snow buries a creek or other opening. You may be walking on firm snow one step and falling into a creek that was buried under snow one step later.”

Flood risk is expected to peak in late May and early June while snowmelt could continue into August.

“The Merced River in Yosemite Valley is likely to remain high into mid-July,” the park said on its website. “This means that the river will be unsafe for swimming, rafting, and boating.”

The predicted flooding in Yosemite comes less than a year after severe flooding closed Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho for multiple days. Torrential rain and rapid snowmelt triggered floodwaters, mudslides and rockslides that washed out roads and damaged at least 150 homes.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

