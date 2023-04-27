PM Update: Rain arrives by sunrise and lasts most of Friday

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It ended up a rather nice day, as highs topped out around 70 and skies offered some rays. Clouds are increasing and lowering into the evening as tomorrow’s washout heads this way. The D.C. area is about 4 to 5 inches of precipitation below average on the year and could make up a good deal of that over the coming days. The timing could probably be better — alas.

Through tonight: Thickening clouds tonight. Perhaps a patch or two of fog late, with lows in the mid-50s. Rain is arriving in the hours before and through sunrise, especially to the south and west.

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s going to be wet. All-day rain can be a bummer, but we need it, so there’s a silver lining. An inch or two seems likely in much of the region, with more in some spots. It wanes by evening, but a few showers may persist overnight. Highs are in the 60s.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 100 grains per cubic meter, a number that has continued to fall through the week. Upcoming rain should help finish much of it off. Grass pollen is moderate/high.

