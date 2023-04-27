D.C.-area forecast: Mild today before soakings Friday and Sunday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 9/10: Plenty of clouds in the sky, but for now we stay mild and dry. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy, minimal breeze. Highs: 67 to 71.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with late-night showers. Lows: 51 to 55.

Tomorrow: Rainy and breezy. Highs: 58 to 62. Forecast in detail Today is a fine day to be outside, with mild air and peeks of sun. Friday and Sunday are wet with soaking rains. Much of the area could pick up at least 1 to 2 inches of rain from this duo of storms. Saturday may be in between storms, but there could still be a couple of showers around.

Today (Thursday): Clouds are plentiful much of the day, but the showers from yesterday should be off to our east. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and barely a hint of breeze is springtime at its finest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A storm over the Deep South heads our way and has plenty of moisture in tow. Rain should not arrive before midnight, and more likely closer to dawn. East winds are on the light side with lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): This day is a washout with steady rain and very few really dry breaks. The rain and overcast are likely to keep temperatures from rising much, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Making things worse, gusty east winds will challenge those umbrellas! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers should become less frequent as the evening progresses, but a significant letup is not likely until dawn. Most of the area should have received at least an inch out of this storm, and some areas may approach 2 inches. Winds are still on the strong side in the evening but ease up considerably overnight. Lows slip into the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The storm is pulling away from the area Saturday morning, but a couple of showers could linger. There could certainly be some dry stretches, so some outside time is a possibility. Highs rebound to the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight, cloudy skies prevail, but it should be mostly dry. Lows are in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Yet another storm approaches on Sunday with on-and-off showers during the day and the potential for heavier downpours overnight. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible with this moisture-rich system. Highs should still reach the upper 60s to low 70s before the main rains kick in. Lows drop to the upper 40s to low 50s, as strong winds from the northwest come in the wake of the storm. Confidence: Medium

Monday is blustery but finally clearing. Temperatures work hard to reach the mid-6os. Confidence: Medium

