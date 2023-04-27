D.C.-area forecast: Mild today before soakings Friday and Sunday

Today (Thursday): Clouds are plentiful much of the day, but the showers from yesterday should be off to our east. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and barely a hint of breeze is springtime at its finest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A storm over the Deep South heads our way and has plenty of moisture in tow. Rain should not arrive before midnight, and more likely closer to dawn. East winds are on the light side with lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): This day is a washout with steady rain and very few really dry breaks. The rain and overcast are likely to keep temperatures from rising much, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Making things worse, gusty east winds will challenge those umbrellas! Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Showers should become less frequent as the evening progresses, but a significant letup is not likely until dawn. Most of the area should have received at least an inch out of this storm, and some areas may approach 2 inches. Winds are still on the strong side in the evening but ease up considerably overnight. Lows slip into the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
The storm is pulling away from the area Saturday morning, but a couple of showers could linger. There could certainly be some dry stretches, so some outside time is a possibility. Highs rebound to the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight, cloudy skies prevail, but it should be mostly dry. Lows are in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium
Yet another storm approaches on Sunday with on-and-off showers during the day and the potential for heavier downpours overnight. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible with this moisture-rich system. Highs should still reach the upper 60s to low 70s before the main rains kick in. Lows drop to the upper 40s to low 50s, as strong winds from the northwest come in the wake of the storm. Confidence: Medium
Monday is blustery but finally clearing. Temperatures work hard to reach the mid-6os. Confidence: Medium