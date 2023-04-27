D.C. area to see two storms in next three days; Friday washout likely

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two strong storm systems are on the way to the D.C. area. Friday looks like a washout, and additional rain is likely this weekend, especially Sunday. The storms, which will draw plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, could dump enough rain to make a dent in the region’s ongoing drought while disrupting outdoor plans.

Through Sunday night, 1.5 to 3 inches of rain could fall.

Saturday offers the best chance of dry periods over the next few days, although we’re likely to continue our recent trend of at least some rain falling on Saturdays.

Here’s how we see the two storms playing out.

Storm No. 1: Late Thursday through late Friday

The first storm arrives late Thursday, although a few showers are possible earlier in the evening. A solid slug of rain will move into the area from southwest to northeast between about 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.

The rain should be steady, and heavy at times, throughout Friday. It may become more intermittent by late afternoon or evening, but occasionally moderate to heavy showers will remain possible through the night. Some lightning could accompany the rain Friday afternoon and night.

The rain and wind, sustained from the east around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 to 35 mph, will make for a miserable day. Temperatures should stick in the 50s to near 60.

The chance of the Nationals playing the Pirates at 7:05 p.m. Friday is low unless the back edge of steadier rain moves through earlier than expected.

A less rainy Saturday between storms

Saturday should end up being the drier day of the weekend, for a change.

Despite the ongoing drought, Reagan National Airport has recorded rain on three of the four Saturdays in April thus far. Incredibly, of the 1.48 inches of April rain that has fallen at the airport, which is Washington’s official observing station, 1.42 inches has come on Saturdays.

We’ll almost certainly add to our April Saturday rain total with any precipitation that falls after midnight. But once the sun comes up Saturday, we should be looking at just a chance of a few lighter showers, and maybe a thundershower, during the day and into Saturday night.

Skies should remain mostly cloudy Saturday, but could brighten a bit, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

The Nationals game at 1:05 p.m. has a decent chance to go ahead and it’s possible they’ll attempt a doubleheader if Friday’s game is postponed.

Storm No. 2: Sunday into Sunday night

More rain is coming from the south on Sunday, but we don’t have the timing and details nailed down quite yet.

At the very least, isolated to scattered showers are possible through the morning hours, with steadier and heavier rain becoming more likely during the afternoon and evening. It’s also possible we see a period of early-morning rain, and then a pause from late morning into early afternoon, before a longer period of steadier and heavier rain midafternoon into evening.

Some lightning is again possible, especially Sunday afternoon and night, and highs should reach near 70.

It may once again prove difficult to squeeze in the Nationals’ third scheduled contest against the Pirates at 1:35 p.m. unless steadier rain holds off until a bit later than expected.

The rain should be exiting to the east by about midnight.

Potential effect on drought

The half-inch or so of rain that many parts of the area saw last Saturday wasn’t enough to have an immediate effect on local drought conditions. For the second straight week, the D.C. area remains in a moderate drought, according to the latest federal drought monitor report released Thursday.

Most of the region is running around 4 to 6 inches below the average rainfall of about 11.5 to 13 inches since the beginning of the year.

Friday’s storm looks to bring 0.75 to 1.75 inches, with perhaps another 0.5 to 1 inch possible Sunday, although that’s a more uncertain forecast.

It’s conceivable we could get enough rain the next few days to drop some or all of the region down a category — from “moderate drought” to “abnormally dry” — when the next federal drought monitor is released on Thursday of next week.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

