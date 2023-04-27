Weather Service report details communication gaps during deadly Hurricane Ida

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Hurricane Ida’s remnants poured on the eastern United States in 2021, more than 50 people died in fast-rising floods that a new National Weather Service report found caught even many first responders and authorities by surprise and unprepared. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight To prevent such casualties in the future — especially in minority and immigrant communities — the report concluded the agency must improve its communication of flash flooding risks, including providing more information via cellphones and in languages other than English and Spanish.

The analysis is the first to examine how well the Weather Service forecast and communicated dangerous weather threats since early 2020, when a report looked back at a pair of 2018 disasters, Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

More than 50 weather disasters have inflicted billions of dollars in damage in the United States since then, most recently Hurricane Ian’s devastation and a deadly Buffalo, blizzard. Meteorologists and social scientists say they all underscore an important lesson: Even the most precise and accurate forecast must be shared in a way the public can easily grasp to keep people safe.

Advertisement

“It’s not just the meteorology that matters — it’s how people understand, respond to and have access to information that often makes more of a difference in terms of survivability,” said Jen Henderson, an assistant professor of geography at Texas Tech University.

Ida presented complex, if not unprecedented, challenges for meteorologists. It made landfall in Port Fourchon, La., Aug. 29, 2021, as a dangerous Category 4 storm, and then carried torrential rains across the eastern United States. Like Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Ida was no longer technically a tropical storm when it impacted the Mid-Atlantic region over Labor Day weekend.

But the majority of the deaths Ida caused occurred after it transitioned from a hurricane to what meteorologists term an “extratropical” storm, the report found. Of 87 deaths from Louisiana to New England, 53 occurred during the latter phase of the storm, and flooding was to blame for 52 of them, the report found.

Advertisement

When Ida’s remnants reached New Jersey and New York, they dumped rain at rates of 3 to 5 inches per hour, and yet flash flood watches issued ahead of the storm did not indicate that intensity, the report found.

“Multiple interviews indicated that some partners did not know how to find rainfall rate forecasts; rainfall rates were a big driver of the impacts and would have helped decision-makers,” the report said. Its authors include more than two dozen government scientists who are tasked with conducting an objective review; a federal rule prevents the Weather Service from bringing in outsiders to advise a government agency, said Mike Sowko, the agency’s chief of performance and evaluations.

In addition, the report found that the Weather Service had limited means, if any, to share warning information with some of the people most vulnerable to the flash flooding. Many people in lower-income communities use cellphones as their primary “lifeline for information,” and in some of the hardest-hit New York City neighborhoods predominantly speak languages including Chinese, Russian, French Creole, Bengali and Korean.

The Weather Service has a website that is often criticized as rudimentary, and does not have any smartphone apps, though its data often helps feed data and severe weather alerts that go out via private weather apps. It has some capability to deliver weather warnings in Spanish, but “has no current capacity for the multitude of other languages spoken by residents or visitors to the U.S.,” the report said.

Advertisement

In New York City, many immigrants living in basement apartments were among the dead.

The Weather Service conducts such reviews, known as service assessments, after weather events that cause multiple fatalities or injuries, have a major economic impact across a large area, generate extensive public interest or media coverage, or attract an unusual level of attention to the agency’s performance.

Recent reports have explored devastating events such as the 2018 Camp Fire, California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire on record, and Hurricane Harvey, which flooded the Houston area with an unprecedented deluge in 2017.

Ida review follows long pause in post-storm reviews

The Ida review comes after a three-year pause in the release of any major assessments.

Nate Johnson, who oversees weather coverage at television stations across the country, said it was a lengthy pause given there have been many comparable disasters since then without the same scrutiny.

Advertisement

“You expect after a big event that you would see something like that,” said Johnson, director of weather operations for NBCUniversal Local. “It is a little surprising.”

Weather Service officials said the gap was largely the result of the covid-19 pandemic. Until then, teams of about 10 government scientists would routinely spend a week at the site of a disaster interviewing people to learn what went wrong, and what went right, Sowko said. A shift to virtual interviews was not easy at first, officials said.

“There’s something about having everybody in the room,” said Louis Uccellini, director of the Weather Service from 2013 to 2021.

Mike Hudson, co-leader of the Ida report, said that inquiry took a long time because it was so complex, with analysis devoted to the hurricane landfall in Louisiana, a tornado and severe storm outbreak in the Mid-Atlantic and the flooding in New York and the Northeast.

Advertisement

He said it also involved an increased focus on big-picture recommendations that could have long-term impacts on the Weather Service’s mission to protect lives and property. Among 40 recommendations the report makes in all, others include changes to help Weather Service staff manage workload and stress.

“We tried to lean forward into transformational ideas,” Hudson said.

The Weather Service is reviewing the report’s recommendations and has already begun to address several of them, spokeswoman Susan Buchanan said.

Going forward, it’s not possible for the Weather Service to review every major weather event, Sowko said — even those that make a growing annual list of billion-dollar disasters. But he said the agency is preparing to do more post-event reviews going forward, anytime there are signs one could uncover new ways to improve preparedness.

“There are going to be more disasters,” Sowko said. “The potential is there that we could do more [self-assessments] in the future.”

GiftOutline Gift Article