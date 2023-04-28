D.C.-area forecast: Welcome rain makes today a washout; maybe Sunday, too

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Rain pretty much all day, with a steady and moderate soaking. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, too, especially in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures hover in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees. It turns rather windy during the midday into the afternoon hours — coinciding with perhaps the steadiest, heaviest, most widespread rains. Winds out of the east 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph possible. This makes wind chills a few degrees cooler and umbrellas a bit tricky to operate. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Showers continue, in diminishing fashion. An inch or two of total rain accumulation looks likely for many spots. Easterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible earlier in the evening, but things should calm a bit with time. Temperatures continue to hover in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Tomorrow (Saturday): As the first of our two storms pulls away, we could still see a couple of light showers — mainly in the morning. Maybe some drizzle. With dry periods probable, outdoor activities may just need shoes that can stand patchy mud. Even with minimal peeks of sunshine, we should get high temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s. If totally overcast skies rule and raindrops linger, subtract a few degrees. Breezes are mostly light. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Showers are possible, perhaps some light rain nearer dawn. Skies are mostly cloudy, and winds are mostly calm. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: The second of our two storms brings us another wet day, with perhaps a few more dry moments than today’s storm. Showers, storms and steadier rain chances increase with time. An additional 1 to 1.5 inches of rain seems doable. High temperatures should aim for the mid-60s to near 70 degrees, thanks to a building breeze with a southerly (warmer) component that’s not around today. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: A final batch of showers and storms may last into the pre-dawn hours, along with accompanying wind. Gusts over 40 mph are possible from the northwest. Once this final piece of the storm system — a cold front — moves through overnight, low temperatures drop quickly into the 40s for most of the region. Confidence: Medium

Diminished rain chances Monday into Tuesday offer us a chance to dry out under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures are currently eyeing the low to mid-60s. We should get a better handle on sky conditions before the workweek starts. Breeziness may continue, but it’s expected to be less windy than during the rainstorms — so that’s something. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article