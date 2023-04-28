PM Update: Showery into tonight, then a break between storms Saturday

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: While the most widespread rain is winding down, drizzle and showers — some of which could be briefly heavy — will persist into the night. Some spots could get another half inch or so, with many seeing less than that. Fog may develop, given plentiful low-level moisture. Temperatures don’t move much, hanging out in the low and mid-50s in most spots.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Some patchy fog, a bit of drizzle or a shower may linger into the early morning. Clouds will be numerous through the day, although we could see partial sunshine for a time in the midday and afternoon. High temperatures will be right around 70. Winds will be from the east and southeast around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: We’ll have more rain, and we can still use it. It probably won’t be as consistent as today, but could come in a few waves that include heavy stuff for a time, possibly with some afternoon rumbles. Additional totals of about half an inch to an inch seem likely. Low pressure will pass right over the region, which should help it be a bit warmer than today. Highs will be mainly in the 60s to near 70. Winds will gust around 30 mph from the south.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.