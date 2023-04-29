D.C.-area forecast: Drying out today before more rain Sunday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: We got some needed rain, now we get a needed pleasant Saturday. Express forecast Today: Early shower/fog, then clearing. Highs: Near 70 to low 70s.

Tonight: Showers after midnight. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Waves of showers and storms, turning gusty. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70. Forecast in detail The biggest nor’easter of the winter/spring season behind us, we get a brief respite today before more rain tomorrow. Following record and near-record rainfall yesterday, our rain deficit is dwindling. Great news given creeping drought of late. All this great rain in mind, I’m going to enjoy any dry moments I can find.

Today (Saturday): Clouds, some fog and perhaps a few showers linger into the sunrise period. We should see at least occasional breaks of sun by midmorning, and perhaps more sun than that into the afternoon. Highs should top 70 most spots. Winds are from the east around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds thicken and lower through the evening, with showers becoming possible by the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures dip to the low and mid-50s for lows most spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Another storm system slingshots its way up the East Coast. This one should be a bit more inland than the last, which might mean more showery instead of an all-day rain, but waves through much of the day. Some afternoon thunderstorms — a few could be intense — are possible as high temperatures reach for the mid-60s or so. Higher totals may be more hit-or-miss than yesterday, but some spots can see another half-inch to an inch or more. Winds turn gusty from the south and turning to come from the northwest with time. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain might be mainly out of here by sunset. Winds are quite gusty in the wake of the low pressure racing off to the northeast. Lows reach the mid-40s to around 50 as skies clear. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Cool and breezy Monday. Morning sunshine probably becomes somewhat self-defeating given very cold air aloft. That means more clouds midday and afternoon. Highs are only around 60 or into the low 60s. Slight chance of a shower or a few somewhere in the afternoon. Winds blow from the west and northwest around 15 mph, with gusts up to around 30 mph. Confidence: Medium

We’re still under the influence of a big swirling cold pool over the Northeast U.S. through Tuesday. That probably means another day of sunshine giving way to clouds and perhaps some showers. High temperatures may not make it far from 60, which is nearly 15 degrees below average. Confidence: Medium

