PM Update: Mostly dry this evening. All-day rain Sunday begins ramping up by dawn.

Less chilly, more comfortable temperatures this afternoon have helped us enjoy our brief rain respite, I would argue, before more rain tomorrow. Tomorrow’s rain is also a bit warmer than Friday’s, thank goodness. While lightest of tomorrow’s rain chances may be early morning and late afternoon, it’s pretty much a start-to-stop washout.

Through Tonight: After a few stars and sightings of the moon, clouds re-thicken with showers (even a storm) possible during the early morning hours. By dawn we should see spotty light rain in the region. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out near dawn either. Low temperatures don’t go down much, but to the mid-50s to around 60 degrees. Winds are light from the east.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Another rainstorm. While it’s slightly possible we see a couple peeks of sun and more in the way of showers versus steady all-day rain (compared to Friday) it’s going to be about equal to Friday’s outdoor plan spoiling. Showers, steady rain, and even a couple afternoon strong storms are all on the table. Mid-afternoon high temperatures may briefly make it into the mid- to upper 60s.

A half-inch to a bit over an inch of rain are possible. West-northwesterly winds may spike near and around sunset, behind a cold front, gusting near 25 mph. Rains diminish soon after we experience these gustier winds. Skies clear late night and help temperatures cool to the mid- to upper 40s.

Rain deficit status, before our second of two rainstorms

Our rain deficit is dwindling, thanks to yesterday’s record and near-record rainfall, but let’s see where things stand before heading into tomorrow’s rain. We still could use 2 inches or more in the lightest shaded yellows. Even nearer 6 inches in the orange shadings. However, these darker (drier) areas have been reduced in coverage.

As a percentage level of normal for this point in the year, you can even see some green spots in the region. This indicates over 100 percent of normal rainfall has fallen, since January 1 to today!

We won’t see an updated U.S. Drought Monitor map until next Thursday, but it will show equal if not slightly less areal coverage of drought conditions in our region. I am optimistic we’ll find it reports a noticeable bit of improvement — fingers crossed — but we’ll await their final calculus from the hydrological, agricultural and evapotranspiration variables.

