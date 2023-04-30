D.C.-area forecast: Soggy Sunday before a cool and often cloudy week with spotty showers

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 2/10: With periods of steady rain, not a great day for outdoor play. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers/storms. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tonight: Showers ending, gusty evening breeze. Lows: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny early, increasing clouds. A few p.m. showers? Highs: Low 60s. Forecast in detail Low pressure brings in more rain today. Although an annoyance, this rain is actually beneficial to our drought conditions in the D.C. area. The heavy rain threat eases after today with the main story this coming week being a stubborn upper-level area of low pressure. That keeps us cooler than average with plenty of clouds and spotty shower chances through much of the week.

Today (Sunday): Plenty of cloud cover with numerous showers moving in during the morning and continuing through the afternoon. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Anywhere from a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain is possible, which could be enough for minor flooding in areas that received the most rain on Friday. Highs reach the mid-60s to near 70. Winds are a bit breezy at times from the east. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers should diminish after 7 or 8 p.m. Winds turn gusty from the west and northwest during the evening, then should settle down overnight with clearing skies and rather cool lows in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly sunny morning skies probably give way to increasing afternoon clouds. A few light showers are possible during the afternoon into evening. Temperatures already on the cool side, with highs in the low 60s, will feel even cooler as winds gust from the southwest to around 30 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few light showers remain possible during the evening and overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry, but a few isolated showers are possible each day. We can expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, well below our average high in the low 70s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday night should remain partly to mostly cloudy with spotty shower chances and lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

