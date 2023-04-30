May begins with a special day and hosts the Flower Moon

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The opening of May marks the midpoint between the spring equinox and summer solstice and provides plenty of reasons to look up. The moon is trending brighter and fuller and the summer constellation Scorpius is chasing wintry Orion out of the evening sky. Throughout the month, Venus and Mars continue to grace the evening sky, while the gas giants Saturn and Jupiter greet early risers from the southeast.

May Day: An overlooked celestial event

May 1 is May Day, an occasion that was once observed throughout most of Medieval Europe, but it is now largely forgotten but for a few locales. It is an ancient calendar marker called a “cross quarter” day that was the midpoint of an astronomical season. These dates, along with the solstices and equinoxes, were traditional times when serfs paid their rent to their feudal masters, usually in the form of livestock or grain. Each season has a cross-quarter day, and although their observance has been mostly lost to history, we still unwittingly celebrate several of them. The three that most of us are familiar with are Halloween, Groundhog Day and May Day. Lammas, which falls on Aug. 1, is the least known today.

Cross-quarter days are still observed in some parts of the globe, especially in Celtic cultures, as the beginnings of seasons. This is why you will find that many people refer to June 21 as “Midsummer’s Day.”

The full ‘Flower Moon’ on May 5

The opening of the month also brings a waxing moon brightening the evening sky. On the evening of May 3, the nearly-full Moon passes just to the north of the bright star Spica. The moon is officially full on the fifth at 1:34 p.m. It is called the “Flower Moon” because of the abundance of wildflowers that bloom across much of the Northern Hemisphere as the warmer days and nights of late spring take hold.

The never-ending cosmic chase

In early May, you can still see the familiar figure of the constellation Orion, the Hunter, dipping toward the western horizon as evening twilight deepens. Besides its famous “Belt Stars,” Orion’s most distinguishing feature is the red-tinted star Betelgeuse, which marks one of the Hunter’s “shoulders.” In mythology, Orion was a half-mortal, the son of Neptune and the Gorgon Euryale, and developed great prowess as a hunter. But he was also brash and boastful, and when he told the Earth Goddess Gaia that he would slay every animal on the planet, she decided to put Orion in his place.

For this task she sent a lowly scorpion, which crept up on the Hunter and stung him in the foot. The scorpion’s venom came close to killing Orion, but at the last minute he was saved by an antidote provided by the healer Ophiuchus.

Zeus placed Orion, the scorpion, and Ophiuchus in the sky, but arranged it so that Scorpius and Orion are never in the sky together. Ophiuchus stands above Scorpius to be ready with another antidote should the scorpion strike again.

Just as the constellation of Orion has a red-hued first-magnitude star, so does Scorpius. Antares marks the heart of Scorpius, and from our temperate latitudes rises in the southeast as Betelgeuse sets in the west.

During May, you can see Scorpius well after midnight before it shifts into the evening sky in summer, dominating the southern horizon as one of the season’s signature evening constellations. At the same time, Orion will gradually disappear by June before returning to the morning sky in late July and early August.

Planets in the morning, planets in the evening

Venus continues to hold sway over the evening sky during May. You should be able to find the planet easily once the sun sets. As Venus climbs higher each night, it is also slowly brightening. It can be so bright that under clear-sky conditions it can be seen in broad daylight.

My high school science teacher, who staffed a gun tub on a Liberty ship in World War II, once mistook Venus for a highflying enemy airplane and tried to shoot it down. At mid-month, when the moon is in the early morning sky, find a dark site far from city lights and look for your shadow thrown by Venus’ dazzle.

Mars continues its trek across the constellation of Gemini, the Twins. Early in the month, the Red Planet passes below the stars Castor and Pollux. It then moves into the faint constellation of Cancer, the Crab. By the end of the month, Mars gives us a binocular treat as it moves through the stars of the loose star cluster known as “The Beehive” in the center of Cancer’s stars.

Early risers can find the yellow glow of Saturn low in the southeastern sky as morning twilight begins to brighten the eastern horizon. The ringed planet is slowly drifting eastward among the faint stars of the constellation of Aquarius. This part of the sky is particularly devoid of bright stars, so Saturn should be easy to spot.

Jupiter returns to visibility by the end of the month. You should be able to see the bright planet low on the eastern horizon at about 5 a.m. Eastern during the last week of May.

Both Jupiter and Saturn will be best seen in the evening skies by late summer and early fall.

Geoff Chester is an astronomer who has worked at the U.S. Naval Observatory since 1997.

