PM Update: Winds to spike as final piece of storm system pushes strongest rain activity eastward

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors As a final piece to today’s storm--an energetic disturbance acting in tandem with a nearby front--moves eastward this evening into greater instability and available moisture, strong storms and downpours become possible—mainly east of town. Everyday showers and storms may still pop-up this evening around town. Tomorrow brings more sunshine but still an afternoon shower chance.

Through Tonight: Heavier showers and any final thunderstorm around town should diminish by the mid-evening hours (earliest west; latest east) but a renegade shower or two until midnight can’t be ruled out. About the same time as evening rains ebb and a few clouds break up, west-northwest winds gust for a couple hours near 30 mph but slowly decrease back toward 15 mph in the early morning hours. By dawn, low temperatures bottom out in the 40s throughout the region.

Tomorrow (Monday): A mostly sunny morning but clouds gather in the afternoon. We could see shower chances as early as mid-afternoon and lasting into the evening. Nothing too heavy or long-lasting is currently expected. Blustery southwest winds gusting near 30 mph don’t help boost high temperatures beyond the upper 50s to low 60s. If anything, they add a tiny windchill. Overnight low temperatures again dip into the 40s.

See Molly Robey's forecast through midweek.

Instability may produce strong storms east of town

We have showers and storms around town, even lasting into this evening. The chance for very strong to severe weather should remain to our east. Threats along the DelMarVa, for instance, include the potential for wind damage, a brief tornado, and even some hail.

Ingredients may come together as an energetic disturbance moves through the region, interacting with a nearby front. In a way, it’s sweeping all pieces of this storm system out to sea as if it were a cold front. To our east, the disturbance should encounter more available moisture (precipitable water) and greater instability. This may allow thunderstorms to produce heavy, flooding downpours in addition to the other severe storm threats.

Let us know if you have any questions as we slowly clear out around the D.C. area and push the rain activity off to the east. Winds could still get quite gusty around town through mid-evening, so we won’t be completely unscathed, but wind damage is unlikely

