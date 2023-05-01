D.C.-area forecast: The start of May will feel more like March

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

3/10: 50s, a cold breeze and showers weren't what I had in mind to kick off May. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, possible shower. Highs: 55 to 59.

Tonight: A shower or two and brisk. Lows: Mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Variably cloudy, breezy, possible shower. Highs: 54 to 58. Forecast in detail Much of April was mild, but temperatures have gone into reverse since last week. The first full week of May might end up cooler than any April week. Highs probably struggle to top 60 until Thursday or Friday. The payoff should be a delightful spring weekend with highs closer to 70. We’re not expecting a ton of rain this week but we’ll have a chance of a shower or two, mainly in the afternoon, today through Thursday.

Today (Monday): Partial sunshine may be with us during the first half of the day but clouds should become more numerous in the afternoon. A shower or two could pop up, and a little small hail could accompany any heavier showers. Highs are only in the mid- to upper 50s and it feels even chillier as winds from the southwest blow at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy and there could be a shower or two, especially north and northwest of the Beltway. It remains breezy and cool, with lows mostly in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a lot like Monday: variably cloudy, blustery and cool. Highs are in the mid- to upper 50s, with winds from the west gusting as high as 30 mph. A shower or two remains possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Shower chances decrease after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows are very chilly, dipping into the upper 30s in our colder areas and low 40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It remains chilly Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the mid- to upper 50s Wednesday and the low 60s Thursday. Both days should have partial sunshine but afternoon clouds could produce a shower either day. The nights are partly cloudy and chilly with lows 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

The stretch from Friday to Sunday looks like a good one as sunshine is dominant and temperatures work their way back toward seasonal norms. Friday is still a little cooler than average with highs in the mid-60s, but we’re near 70 Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday; the average high by then is 74 degrees. Overnight lows are in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

