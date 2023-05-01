D.C.-area forecast: The start of May will feel more like March

Today (Monday): Partial sunshine may be with us during the first half of the day but clouds should become more numerous in the afternoon. A shower or two could pop up, and a little small hail could accompany any heavier showers. Highs are only in the mid- to upper 50s and it feels even chillier as winds from the southwest blow at 10 to 20 mph with some gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy and there could be a shower or two, especially north and northwest of the Beltway. It remains breezy and cool, with lows mostly in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a lot like Monday: variably cloudy, blustery and cool. Highs are in the mid- to upper 50s, with winds from the west gusting as high as 30 mph. A shower or two remains possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Shower chances decrease after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows are very chilly, dipping into the upper 30s in our colder areas and low 40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
It remains chilly Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the mid- to upper 50s Wednesday and the low 60s Thursday. Both days should have partial sunshine but afternoon clouds could produce a shower either day. The nights are partly cloudy and chilly with lows 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High
The stretch from Friday to Sunday looks like a good one as sunshine is dominant and temperatures work their way back toward seasonal norms. Friday is still a little cooler than average with highs in the mid-60s, but we’re near 70 Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday; the average high by then is 74 degrees. Overnight lows are in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium