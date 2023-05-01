El Niño is looming. Here’s what that means for weather and the world.

How does El Niño affect the weather?

Whether El Niño is wet or dry or hot or cold depends on where you live. It all relates to domino effects that result from El Niño’s warm waters and weakened winds in the Pacific.

Advertisement

The ocean warmth means increased evaporation and a rising motion in the lower atmosphere over the eastern Pacific, creating towering clouds, rain and storms. That moisture flows to the east and creates above-normal precipitation along the southern tier of the United States.

Some of the most severe El Niños have delivered heavy rainfall and mudslides to Southern California, for example. Impacts can vary depending on the strength of an El Niño, however. Larger temperature and wind anomalies mean a stronger El Niño.

On the other side of the Pacific, it has the opposite effect: Drought often plagues Indonesia, Southeast Asia and northern Australia during El Niño. That can lead to wildfires like those that burned across Indonesia in 2015.

The rising motion over the Pacific triggers changes in air circulation patterns that have far more widespread effects around the world, too.

Advertisement