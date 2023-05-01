It’s May, but rare snow is expected in parts of the Northeast

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It might be the start of May — firmly spring in North America — but an unusually intense area of cold air over the Great Lakes and Appalachians is making it feel more like winter. Winter storm warnings are in effect for much of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and parts of northern Wisconsin. Another zone of warnings and advisories covers the central Appalachians in and around West Virginia.

Some locations off Lake Superior may pick up more than two feet of snow by the time this pattern winds down. The Allegheny Mountains from West Virginia to Pennsylvania are expecting a widespread half-foot of snowfall, with the highest peaks perhaps approaching two feet.

The cause

The last third of April was dominated by a changing pattern thanks largely to high pressure building over northern latitudes such as Greenland. Around here, what we often refer to as a “Greenland block” is well-known for producing chillier and stormier weather, especially in winter.

A large swirling zone of cold air aloft called an upper-level low has been parked near the Great Lakes in recent days. It has intensified into what will probably be its peak strength after boosting coastal storms up the East Coast late last week and this past weekend.

This zone of cold air aloft — the dip in the jet stream — is more like what might be seen in winter than spring. A measure of its seasonal intensity, seen in the image above, shows its irregularity. At its heart, the upper-level low is around record levels for May.

Michigan lake effect

As much as a foot of snow had already fallen Sunday night into Monday across the hilly terrain west of Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, with moderate to heavy snow probably persisting Monday.

Good morning from the U.P.



5 inches of snow May 1st. pic.twitter.com/NwpVgChDc6 — Area Man (@Kloss1) May 1, 2023

In its Monday morning technical discussion, the Weather Service there called this a “historic late spring snowstorm the likes of which we have not seen here in Upper Mi since May of 1990.”

Spring snow is usually elevation dependent. That will be the case here. A swath of the Michigan’s Upper Peninsula rises to 1,500 or near 2,000 feet above sea level.

Although high temperatures are running some 20 to 30 degrees below normal for the date, daytime highs will be right around freezing in the snow. Each small increment of colder temperatures with higher elevation matters.

“The greatest snow accumulations, up to an additional 2 feet, will occur in the high terrain to the southeast of L`anse and to the west and northwest of Negaunee,” wrote NWS Marquette.

Along with the heavy snow, inland winds are forecast to gust around 45 mph through Tuesday morning. A lakeshore flood warning is also up for gusts as high as 60 mph on the water, as well as waves of 14 to 20 feet.

Heavy wet snow combined with wind could cause widespread power outages.

Much of the Upper Midwest and adjacent lakes region have seen above to well above average snowfall this winter and spring. Marquette was seeing its fifth snowiest winter going into this storm, with 238.9 inches recorded. It could jump another spot or two when it’s done.

Appalachian upslope

Unlike other areas seeing May snow, the high country of West Virginia is coming out of one of its worst winters on record with the lack of snowfall. So, in some spots, this event could be the biggest of the extended season.

It’s a classic setup that ski areas in the region salivate over during the winter.

Relatively moist air, swirling around the Great Lakes area’s upper-level low, is sent southeastward on winds that rise on their journey into the Allegheny Mountains, where peaks soar to heights of 4,800 feet above sea level.

As the air is forced upward, it condenses into clouds and precipitation. In this case, it will become a heavy wet snow at the highest elevations. Much of the accumulation will occur after dark, both Monday night and Tuesday night, as temperatures dip into the 20s.

“Any snow that falls during the daytime hours will melt on roadways much quicker than a Dec-Feb snow event because of the high sun angle,” wrote NWS Charleston early Monday. “However, roads could still become hazardous after the sun sets.”

Elevations near and above 3,000 feet are forecast to pick up about 3 to 6 inches of snowfall, increasing to 6 to 12 inches near 4,000 feet and maybe nearing 20 inches in the highest peaks.

Even below the mountaintops, snow may threaten records for this late in the year.

“I believe the all-time record May Canaan Valley floor (3,250 ft.) monthly snowfall of 5.0 inches and 24-hour total of 3.0 inches are in jeopardy of being broken,” wrote former NWS meteorologist Robert Leffler in an email.

Where’s spring?

The dip in the jet stream is set to hover over the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic through Wednesday before slowly shifting east. Given chilly winds out of the North behind it, the cold spell probably won’t give up control of the region until the weekend.

By Saturday or Sunday, milder than average air should make inroads into the Northeast.

It appears that more seasonable conditions will stick around for a while, perhaps even warmer than typical across the same region by mid-May.

