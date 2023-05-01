How three tornadoes hit Florida and Virginia on consecutive days

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A trio of tornadoes — two in Florida and one in Virginia — touched down in the past three consecutive days, causing serious damage in some places and even prompting the city of Virginia Beach to declare a local state of emergency. Want to know how your actions can help make a difference for our planet? Sign up for the Climate Coach newsletter, in your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday. ArrowRight Two of the tornadoes were strong, with winds on the order of 130 mph or greater, while a third touched down only fleetingly and without warning, still causing damage. In Florida, vehicles were lofted and tossed like toys, while in Virginia, homes were destroyed.

The back-to-back-to-back twisters accompanied a strong low-pressure system that worked its way up the East Coast over the weekend. In the meantime, continued cool and unsettled conditions are likely for the eastern United States for the remainder of the workweek.

Boynton Beach tornado on Friday

There was a Level 1 out of 5 marginal risk of severe weather on Friday over the eastern half of Florida, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds and small hail were the main threats anticipated — but tornadoes were not expected.

Advertisement

No other storm reports were received during the entire day — meaning thunderstorms that formed along the afternoon sea breeze, which was draped atop Interstate 95, were relatively tame. That was the case until 7 p.m., however, when a thunderstorm over central Palm Beach County began to rotate.

Sea breezes form when sunbaked air over the land, in this case the Florida Peninsula, heats up and rises. That pulls in slightly cooler marine air from off the ocean, inducing sinking motion out there. The result is an overturning circulation that makes for a gentle horizontal rolling motion to the air.

The storm, however, anchored itself to that sea breeze, ingesting the horizontal overturning, known as “streamwise vorticity,” and tilting it into the vertical. That allowed the thunderstorm to develop a mesocyclone, or rotating updraft, and eventually to drop a brief tornado at 7:33 p.m.

Advertisement

It’s not clear why a tornado warning wasn’t issued. The Palm Beach International Airport’s ultrasensitive FAA-owned radar detected an obvious couplet, or right rotational signature.

Several videos emerged of the funnel dancing above the tree line:

One person captured a time lapse of the parent rotating thunderstorm:

Yup, here it was from Federal Highway just south of Woolbright. pic.twitter.com/q7MtTyGJ9H — DCTREPhotography (@DCTREPhoto) April 29, 2023

Another viewed the storm from a perspective that showed the columnlike rotating updraft:

We def got a tornado in Boynton pic.twitter.com/CrznlTtfk3 — KYShaunT (@KYShaunT1) April 29, 2023

The tornado was rated an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale and had winds of 80 mph. After crossing Interstate 95, it hit an apartment complex, damaging the corners of roughly half a dozen roofs. It lasted five minutes and tracked 0.8 miles.

“Most of the damage was vegetation,” said Nick Carr, a meteorologist at the Weather Service office in Miami.

Palm Beach tornado on Saturday

Within 24 hours, a second, more powerful tornado tore through Florida’s Palm Beach County. It, too, formed without a tornado warning, though one was alerted two minutes after it was estimated that the tornado had already touched down.

Advertisement

A similar environment was in place Saturday, with strong to severe thunderstorms firing along the afternoon sea breeze. Meteorologists at the local Weather Service office specifically warned of potential spin-ups along boundaries, writing that “a few funnel clouds or brief tornadic/waterspout activity is also possible with sea breeze and outflow boundary interactions.”

Once again, that was exactly what happened. The agency noted a cell merger, or the combination of two different thunderstorm cells, near the Turnpike and Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens. The merger then further strengthened rotationally upon latching on to the sea breeze.

The tornado touched down at 5:10 p.m. near the highway, then breezed past the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center before making a trek up U.S. Route 1. Eventually the tornado lifted before reaching Juno Beach.

Advertisement

Winds were estimated at 130 mph, placing the tornado at the far upper end of EF2 strength. Numerous videos of the tornado emerged on social media, including one that captured a vehicle stopped in an intersection being lifted by the twister.

“We’d had just a period of relatively cold temperatures aloft,” said Carr, who, among many others, was surprised by the strength of the sea breeze tornado — since such tornadoes are usually weak and quick-hitting. Carr also explained that strong winds aloft were contributing to shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height.

“There was relatively strong deep-layer shear with the subtropical jet [stream] and enhanced mid-level westerlies overhead,” he said. “Most of the low-level helicity [spin] was rooted on the sea breeze. But why we had a high-end EF2 rather than a quick EF0, we couldn’t exactly tell you. That’s rare.”

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Sunday’s setup featured more classic tornado ingredients, and yet twisters failed to materialize.

“Sunday was probably our best low-level wind day, and we didn’t see any,” he said. “The two more marginal days are the ones where we saw tornadoes.”

It’s been an extended period of active severe weather as of late in Florida. The Sunshine State logged three consecutive days with hail the size of tennis balls or larger. On April 24, Thonotosossa, Fla., about 30 miles east-northeast of Tampa along Interstate 4, received hail up to 3 inches in diameter, the size of a baseball. Hail that size also fell Tuesday in Mascotte and near Four Corners in Lake County, one county away from Orlando. By Wednesday, tennis-ball-size hail was falling in Marion County near Ocala.

Fortunately for beleaguered Floridians, quieter weather is expected in the days ahead.

“It’s been a long couple of weeks between the Fort Lauderdale flooding, and then the hail and tornadoes,” Carr said. “We’ll take the quiet.”

Virginia Beach tornado on Sunday

On Sunday, low pressure was moving up the Eastern Seaboard. Most major cities were on the western side of the low, which meant heavy rainfall and cool northerly winds. But to the east of the counterclockwise-spinning low, a narrow sliver of warmth and moisture clipped the eastern Carolinas and southeastern Virginia.

Advertisement

That was just enough to juice up the power in the atmosphere, allowing thunderstorms to grow vertically into a sheared environment. The jet stream was also working overhead, bolstering wind shear.Within that “warm sector,” a thunderstorm formed that was able to produce a tornado just west of Virginia Beach. It apparently caused significant damage in the Great Neck area. Debris was tossed at least 11,000 feet into the air, suggesting wind likely in the 120 mph or greater range.

Brick structures were badly damaged, which may support an EF3 rating.

Haversham Close Court was particularly hard hit. Details on the path, length and intensity of the tornado will be released by the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Va., pending an ongoing survey.

Martin Weil contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article