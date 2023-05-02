PM Update: Chilly tonight and cool Wednesday as shower chances remain

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors It was legitimately cool today. Coming off lows in the 40s to near 50, temperatures struggled upward and didn’t get out of the 50s in most spots. Add in some passing showers and it was the kind of day you might want to spend more time indoors than out. At least it’s well-positioned in the middle of the workweek? We’ll have more of the same through Wednesday. Change is coming, though. I promise.

Through Tonight: A few showers and sprinkles will dot the area into the evening. They should tend to wane into the night as clouds continue to be somewhat broken. We’ll still have more clouds than not, with lows in a chilly near 40 to mid-40s range. Winds will taper a bit, especially after midnight.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): If you liked today, this one’s for you. It will be pretty similar, perhaps with fewer showers. Highs will range from the mid-50s to around 60, which is about 15 degrees below average. Winds also will continue to be feisty from the west, and may be a little stronger than today, with gusts around 30 or 35 mph.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 201.92 grains per cubic meter of air. It’s up a bit from late last week, so there’s still some sneezing to be had. Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.

When is spring coming back? This stuck pattern is on its way to getting unstuck. While we probably lose Wednesday to the gloom, things are looking up afterward, especially when it comes to temperatures.

The National Blend of Models from the Weather Service shows a week straight of warming once it gets going, and temperatures reaching the 80s next week. If you missed our May outlook posted this morning, check it out!

