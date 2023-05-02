D.C.-area forecast: Continued cloudy, breezy and sometimes showery through tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: Spring flowers fight to bloom despite cloudy, breezy, and somewhat chilly gloom Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered light showers possible. Highs: 57-63.

Tonight: Cloudy, brisk, chance of a few light showers. Lows: 39-46.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few light showers possible. Highs: 55-60. Forecast in detail A large, upper-level swirl of low pressure is stalled over the Great Lakes for a few days, keeping us much cooler than normal with considerable clouds and light showers at times through Thursday. This stubborn system is finally forecast to give way to high pressure by Friday, potentially delivering a very nice spring weather situation for our first weekend of May — hang in there!

Today (Tuesday): We might manage some brief spots of sunshine today, but clouds crowd the sky most of the time with below-normal high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly light, scattered showers are possible, especially by afternoon. Winds whip from the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts around 20-30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies continue mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible. You’ll want the jacket during the evening as we fall back toward and below 50 with a continued gusty breeze offering a wind chill. Lows range from the upper 30s in the far outer suburbs to the west and north, to the middle 40s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A better chance of some morning sunshine before clouds get going again, especially by midday and afternoon with light shower chances resuming. This might end up our coolest day this week with highs only in the middle 50s to around 60 (average highs are in the low 70s!). Winds continue rather breezy, around 10 to 15 mph from the west with gusts near 20 to 30 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cool and cloudy with a light shower possible. Lows range through the 40s with slightly less wind. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday begins an improvement effort with partly sunny conditions, still a shower chance, and temperatures warming slightly into the lower to maybe even middle 60s. A few clouds continue Thursday night with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday is the best day of this workweek with partly to maybe mostly sunny skies as highs climb into the middle to upper 60s, which is still cooler than normal, but warmer than Monday through Thursday. Friday night has some coolness in the air with lows ranging through the 40s under a few clouds. Confidence: Medium-High

Our weekend is still looking mighty fine, thanks to mostly sunny skies Saturday and sunny conditions Sunday. Highs should reach to around 70 on Saturday and could climb into the lower to middle 70s by Sunday (back to near normal!) Saturday night should be mostly clear with cool lows from the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

