May outlook: Trending warmer with a healthy amount of rain

May — the transition month between spring and summer — can take on different flavors. Sometimes, it’s more summerlike — as in 2018 and 2019. But, in cooler years, such as 2016, 2017 and 2020, spring has a harder time letting go. This year looks to offer both flavors with a chilly first week but then warmer weather to follow.

Our Washington May outlook calls for near to slightly above normal temperatures with near to above normal rainfall. We project the average temperature to range from 66 to 69 degrees compared to the 30-year normal of 67.2 degrees. For rainfall, we expect between 3.9 and 4.5 inches compared to the 30-year normal of 3.94 inches.

Temperature outlook

With low temperatures frequently dipping into the 40s and highs mostly in the 50s and 60s this week, it will feel more like March than May. But highs should leap into the 70s or warmer next week. The model projections below nicely illustrate this sudden change:

For the second half of May, longer term models project near to slightly below normal temperatures:

Precipitation outlook

For rainfall, after soakings on two of April’s last three days, the first week of May is back to the drier side overall. However, the models are trending wetter again by the second week.

Models for the second half of May show both wet and dry outcomes. However, the developing El Niño pattern should increase our rain chances as we move closer to the summer. Therefore, we lean toward the wetter forecast.

April recap

Because of the final weekend, April was the first wetter than normal month of this calendar year. The 3.55-inch total was only 0.34 inches wetter than normal, but it was the most seen in any month since December’s 3.86 inches. It was the 49th wettest April on record.

The monthly average temperature of 62.1 degrees tied 1981 as the third warmest April on record. The cooler final week of the month helped avoid a record-warm outcome. However, the first four months of the year collectively have been the warmest on record.

On April 2, we projected April to be warmer and drier than normal. We called for it to be 1 to 3 degrees warmer than normal, not far from the actual of 3.9 degrees above normal. Our rainfall outlook of 1 to 3 inches below normal would have worked out well if April had ended one week sooner. However, the final weekend bumped us up to a small surplus of 0.34 inches.

A number of calendar day records were set during the month:

On April 5, the District hit a record high of 87, besting 86 from 1910; Dulles hit a record high of 88, besting 86 from 2010; Baltimore tied a record high of 84, matching 2010.

On April 13, Dulles hit a record high of 87, tying 1977; Baltimore hit a record high of 89, also tying 1977.

On April 15, the District set a record warm low of 63, tying 2002; Dulles reported a record warm low of 62, above the previous mark of 60 from 2006.

On April 20, Dulles tied a record high of 88, matching 1976.

On April 28, the 1.53 inches of rain in the District bested the 1.4 inches from 1923; Baltimore’s 1.82 inches topped the record of 1.43 inches from 2002.

Year to date

While no individual month has been the warmest on record, the combination of warm to very warm months since January places 2023 as the warmest on record so far. Rainfall is below normal so far.

