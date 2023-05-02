How dust storms happen, and why they’re so dangerous

The storms can be accompanied by 60 mph winds, visibilities of barely a few feet and a suffocating concentration of dust particles that can pose a respiratory risk to virtually anybody. They can lead to deadly pileups on interstates , and can render airports inoperable until conditions improve.

Dust storms are some of the most eerie and foreboding meteorological phenomena on the planet. Massive walls of sand, dust and grit — often a mile or more high and as much as several hundred miles long — race across the landscape, draping a hazel shroud overhead and extinguishing daylight.

Dust storms, which are technically called haboobs, are most common in the Desert Southwest, but can make occasional appearances on the Plains and even in parts of the Corn Belt. Internationally, they’re found in northern Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, central Asia and China, but have even occurred in Australia and South America.