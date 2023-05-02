Dust storms are some of the most eerie and foreboding meteorological phenomena on the planet. Massive walls of sand, dust and grit — often a mile or more high and as much as several hundred miles long — race across the landscape, draping a hazel shroud overhead and extinguishing daylight.
How dust storms happen, and why they’re so dangerous
Dust storms can contribute to massive highway pileups and turn day to night in an instant.
Dust storms, which are technically called haboobs, are most common in the Desert Southwest, but can make occasional appearances on the Plains and even in parts of the Corn Belt. Internationally, they’re found in northern Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, central Asia and China, but have even occurred in Australia and South America.