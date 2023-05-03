PM Update: Showers through evening, and quite chilly tonight

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Showers dot the region through early evening. They won’t last long in any one spot. Skies trend clearer as the sun sets. Just a slight chance of a passing sprinkle tonight, with best odds of that north and west overall. Lows range from near 40 to the mid-40s.
Tomorrow (Thursday): This pesky cold pocket having a blast over the region finally squeezes out to sea. There’s still some cool air to go on its back end, but it’ll feel comparatively toasty. Skies are partly sunny, though cloudier moments are possible in the afternoon, as temperatures reach the mid-60s for highs. Winds out of the northwest are still a bit gusty, adding occasional chill.
