PM Update: Showers through evening, and quite chilly tonight

We rose to highs in the mid- and upper 50s with some moments of morning sun, then spent much of the afternoon in the low and mid-50s with clouds taking over. Today’s record low max is 51 in … 1897. Good luck with that. In more recent times, a day like this is close to as chilly as it gets during the day this late into a new year. Average highs are now in the mid-70s.