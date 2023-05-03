D.C.-area forecast: Cloudy chill today, but sunnier spring warmth on the way

Today (Wednesday): More of the same today with mostly cloudy skies and occasional light showers. Still rather cool with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 50s. And somewhat breezy at times with occasional gusts from the west around 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A few hit-or-miss showers remain possible during the evening and overnight. Skies continue mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): This is our transition day to nicer weather, as a stubborn area of upper-level low pressure finally starts to move away. Skies should brighten although there could still be considerable clouds. We’ll call it partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Temperatures trend a touch warmer with highs around 60-65 and a steady breeze from the northwest, around 10-15 mph with a few higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies become mostly clear with a diminishing breeze. Overnight lows settle in the 40s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
High pressure delivers what looks to be a partly to mostly sunny and very nice Friday through Sunday. Should get to the mid-60s to near 70 on Friday, upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday, and near 70 to the mid-70s on Sunday. Can’t completely rule out a shower chance entering the picture again by Sunday afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium