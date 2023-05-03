D.C.-area forecast: Cloudy chill today, but sunnier spring warmth on the way

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 3/10: A cloudy chill and spotty showers stick around for one more day, then take a hint and get out of the way. Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, occasional light showers. Highs: Mid- to upper 50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Lows: Low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, isolated shower? Highs: Around 60-65. Forecast in detail We’ve got warmer times ahead, but first it’s one more day stuck in a rut. Clouds, cool air and some light showers persist for a third straight day today. The upper-level area of low pressure responsible for the recent damp and dreariness starts to drift away tomorrow, making for a somewhat brighter and warmer Thursday, before a sunnier and more springlike Friday through Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): More of the same today with mostly cloudy skies and occasional light showers. Still rather cool with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 50s. And somewhat breezy at times with occasional gusts from the west around 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few hit-or-miss showers remain possible during the evening and overnight. Skies continue mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): This is our transition day to nicer weather, as a stubborn area of upper-level low pressure finally starts to move away. Skies should brighten although there could still be considerable clouds. We’ll call it partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Temperatures trend a touch warmer with highs around 60-65 and a steady breeze from the northwest, around 10-15 mph with a few higher gusts. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies become mostly clear with a diminishing breeze. Overnight lows settle in the 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

High pressure delivers what looks to be a partly to mostly sunny and very nice Friday through Sunday. Should get to the mid-60s to near 70 on Friday, upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday, and near 70 to the mid-70s on Sunday. Can’t completely rule out a shower chance entering the picture again by Sunday afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium

