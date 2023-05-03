Tornado activity has simmered. Soon it could roar back to life.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This year started fast for tornadoes. The first quarter produced the second-most tornadoes on record, and April bore witness to more devastating twisters. Amid 595 tornadoes logged by the National Weather Service so far this year, 63 people have died. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But — despite some damaging twisters over the weekend, including in Virginia Beach and North Palm Beach, Fla. — tornado activity has generally quieted down in the last few weeks.

Aside from a “cold air funnel” that touched down Tuesday in Maine, tornadoes have not yet touched down this month. But there are signs tornadoes could roar back to life.

Historically, May is the most active month for tornadoes across the Lower 48. A typical year will see on the order of 275 tornadoes. Oklahomans endure roughly 45 percent of their yearly tornado total during May. While nothing is set in stone, signs point to next week becoming increasingly busy — and by then, the annual peak in tornado activity will have arrived.

Why the Plains have been quiet lately

Since the weekend, the nation has been gripped by an “omega block” pattern. The pattern is aptly named because the jet stream weaves between weather systems, tracing the shape of the Greek letter omega (Ω). Both the West Coast and the Eastern Seaboard have been stuck beneath pockets of low pressure and cold air at high altitudes. The pattern has brought a historic snowstorm to West Virginia, chilly temperatures on both coasts and an unshakable early spring feel that’s more commensurate with March than May.

Advertisement

In between the low pressure zones on both coasts, a high pressure heat dome has been dominant, deflecting inclement weather away from the Rockies and allowing unseasonable warmth to reach as far north as Alberta and Saskatchewan. Idaho and the Columbia River Basin reported temperatures in the 80s on Monday.

Long-range models are showing an unfavorable pattern ahead for severe wx across the Plains. A strong high-pressure ridge will set up & stagnate over the central US between 2 troughs. This is called an "omega block," named for the pattern's similarity to the Greek letter omega (Ω) pic.twitter.com/bUHFZSosV1 — Convective Chronicles (@ConvChronicles) April 30, 2023

The high pressure stuck between the coasts has proved counter to what’s conducive to severe weather. Northwesterly flow between the clockwise-spinning high over the Rockies and the counterclockwise-spinning low in the eastern part of the country has spread over the Plains, bringing cool, dry weather and shunting the instability — or “fuel” — offshore.

The lack of jet stream dips, or energetic disturbances, riding over the Plains has also been a limiting factor. In addition to comparatively warm, humid air, tornadoes require wind shear — a change of wind speed and/or direction with height — to take off. Those are the basic ingredients of rotating storms.

A pattern change ahead

The omega block looks to break down Thursday into Saturday. The stagnant low pressure system over the East Coast will begin to move east in the days ahead, letting the remainder of the omega block to fall apart. The high over the Plains will shift toward the East Coast, with southerly winds on its backside tugging warmth and moisture northward.. The cold low pressure over the West, meanwhile, will swing a series of cold fronts and disturbances toward the Plains to potentially trigger severe weather.

Thursday features a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather for Central Texas and much of western and central Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Abilene, Tex., regions west of San Antonio and Del Rio, Tex. A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk covers San Antonio, Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Advertisement

Storms are expected to bubble up in the afternoon; their intensity hinges on how much morning cloud cover and early thunderstorm activity hangs around and prevents the sun from heating the ground. Assuming afternoon and evening thunderstorms can grow tall, increasing wind shear between 6 and 8 p.m. could spin up a tornado or two in Oklahoma. Otherwise, damaging winds and large hail will be the primary hazards.

Additional strong to severe thunderstorms are likely Saturday, Sunday and into next week, probably focused more toward the central Plains, Midwest and Mid-South.

Looking toward mid-May

While the making of severe weather comes down to factors that can be uncertain even on the day of an event, meteorologists can make long-range projections as to whether a pattern will be generally supportive or discouraging of severe weather. This year, however, that’s been difficult.

Advertisement

“Predicting the behavior of the jet stream across North America during the seasonal transition from spring to summer is always difficult,” wrote Andrew Pritchard, a meteorologist at Nutrien Ag Solutions, in a message to The Washington Post. “But 2023 has proven to be an extra challenge as we quickly shift away from a long-lasting La Nina into a potentially significant El Nino.”

La Niña, characterized by a cooling of water temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific, is broadly more favorable for severe weather over the Plains and for an active hurricane season in the Atlantic. Historically, a switch to El Niño, La Niña’s opposite, affects a more temperate severe weather season and a quieter hurricane season overall.

The catch, however, is that pendulum-like flip-flops between the two can cause dramatic results. And that may be in the offing this month.

Advertisement

“When exactly this transition happens, and how sudden the shift may be remains the big question,” Pritchard wrote.

This is exactly what happens when you have an energized subtropical jet coupled with a warm NPO. Troughs deepening in the western US with 2-3 days of severe weather in Tornado Alley each trough. Put on your seatbelts everyone. May is going nuts for severe weather in the… pic.twitter.com/GuVvGstwfR — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) May 2, 2023

Models are also hinting that once the omega block breaks down, an active pattern — made up of warm, humid air over the Plains and frigid air banked up in the Rockies — will begin to form. As insurgences of that cold spill into the warm air, storms will likely erupt in a number of rounds.

“We’ll return to a regime that is open [to Gulf of Mexico moisture], and once again allowing storm systems to eject across the Plains,” Pritchard wrote. “The presence of an energized subtropical jet is something we have not seen in several years, and could lead to a pattern that delivers badly needed rainfall to very dry parts of the Plains, with seasonally episodic severe storms returning to the Plains and Midwest.”

With that wind energy aloft, things could quickly become dicey.

“I expect a stormier, more active second half of May across the Central U.S.,” he concluded.

GiftOutline Gift Article