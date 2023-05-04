PM Update: 40s for lows again tonight, but temperatures try for 70 Friday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures rose a bit today compared to recent ones, but probably not enough for many seeking seasonable conditions. Highs near 60 and into the low 60s are still well below averages in the low and mid-70s across the region. Lots of clouds and occasional showers may have you thinking the stuck pattern is still stuck. It’s in the process of changing. Trust me.

Through Tonight: A couple showers dot the area into evening. It’s not impossible some small hail falls out of a feisty one. Otherwise, clearing into the night. A little milder than last night, but 40s pretty much everywhere.



Tomorrow (Friday): Warmer and sunnier, with highs near 70 amid relatively light winds. There could still be a random late-day shower, but fewer than recent days if so.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 41.53 grains per cubic meter of air. Mold spores are low/moderate. Grass pollen is low.

The big chill: Today is our 12th day in a row with below average temperatures. If it feels like it’s been awhile, it has.

We need to go back to May 6-18, 2021, for a spate of below-average temperatures that lasted longer without a break, and we should tie its length tomorrow. Even so, Washington seems poised to exit this prolonged cool snap still running at or near the warmest year on record. Through Wednesday, 2023 was still running 0.3 degrees ahead of the second warmest year-to-date in 2017.



