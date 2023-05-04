D.C.-area forecast: Still cool today but a slow warm-up into the weekend

Today (Thursday): Sunshine will peek through clouds because of the zone of low pressure above us that is finally making a move out to sea. A sprinkle or shower is possible but will probably be brief and isolated. Blustery northwest winds make it a little chilly, with highs reaching the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Winds die down in the evening under partly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine is much more prevalent but bands of clouds are still likely in the afternoon. Northwest winds are light and, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, it is a bike-riding kind of day. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clouds should be sparse enough to afford a good view of the rising full moon, appropriately named the Flower Moon, in the evening. Lows slip to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
There’s a slight chance that Saturday goes awry as a shower system passes to our south. But all signs point to just a scattering of clouds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
The warm-up continues on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s under mainly sunny skies. The night is clear and calm with lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High
Monday sees slowly increasing clouds but highs still manage to reach the mid- to upper 70s. A weak system in the Midwest could reach the area by the end of the day but that forecast is still subject to some shifting over the next day or two. Confidence: Medium