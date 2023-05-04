D.C.-area forecast: Still cool today but a slow warm-up into the weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: Our upper-level low is finally on the go but still plenty of clouds and a few sprinkles below. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy with a brief shower possible. Highs: 60-64

Tonight: Clouds linger with nearly calm winds. Lows: 40-46

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, light breezes. Highs: 64-68 Forecast in detail Is it possible and can it be that we’ll have a dry and mild weekend ahead? After a cool and partly cloudy day today, odds are good for highs in the 70s and partly sunny skies all weekend long.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine will peek through clouds because of the zone of low pressure above us that is finally making a move out to sea. A sprinkle or shower is possible but will probably be brief and isolated. Blustery northwest winds make it a little chilly, with highs reaching the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds die down in the evening under partly cloudy skies. Lows drop into the low to mid-40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine is much more prevalent but bands of clouds are still likely in the afternoon. Northwest winds are light and, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, it is a bike-riding kind of day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds should be sparse enough to afford a good view of the rising full moon, appropriately named the Flower Moon, in the evening. Lows slip to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

There’s a slight chance that Saturday goes awry as a shower system passes to our south. But all signs point to just a scattering of clouds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

The warm-up continues on Sunday with highs in the mid-70s under mainly sunny skies. The night is clear and calm with lows in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday sees slowly increasing clouds but highs still manage to reach the mid- to upper 70s. A weak system in the Midwest could reach the area by the end of the day but that forecast is still subject to some shifting over the next day or two. Confidence: Medium

