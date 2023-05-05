PM Update: Isolated evening showers, then warming up more this weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Our pesky friend, the big upper-level low pressure that dominated the weather pattern through the week, has finally exited to the east. Increased sunshine and higher temperatures were certainly noticeable today. Highs were right around 70, which is still a bit below average. We see more of the same Saturday, before a potential for rain returns on Sunday.

Through Tonight: An isolated shower or two may roam through sunset. Skies will be generally clearing otherwise. It will still be cool tonight, but less cool than last night, which was less chilly than the night before. Lows will range from the mid-40s to around 50. Winds will be light from the north.

Tomorrow (Saturday): It will be sun-filled and beautiful — well-timed, too. Clouds will be few and I think showers will fail to form. Temperatures will try for the mid-70s in most spots. Winds will be light from the west and southwest.

Sunday: Cloudier, with a chance of afternoon showers or storms. It could be that there are enough clouds and raindrops around that we’re stuck in the 70s again. If it’s sunnier, highs will be right around 80.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 67 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.

