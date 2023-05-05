D.C.-area forecast: Trying for 70 today, with fewer clouds and showers

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Warm morning sun helps get us into the 60s before some afternoon clouds gather and potentially bring us a brief pop-up shower. Seventy degrees is possible in the sunniest, driest spots. A couple northerly wind gusts near 15 mph are possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog possible nearer dawn. Try to check out the rising full flower moon in the evening — there should be enough clear sky. Low temperatures dip into the mid-40s to around 50 degrees downtown after midnight as any sparse winds trend fully calm. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are partly sunny after any morning fog dissipates, and in between any cloud groups moving through briefly during the midday. A tiny chance for any afternoon shower, but nothing worth planning around. High temperatures should be able to get into the upper 60s to low 70s fairly easily. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy as mild low temperatures merely make it near 50 degrees, or mid-50s inside the Beltway. Light but steady southerly breezes should keep up enough to dissuade any fog from forming, as it looks now. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday: Our warm-up continues but so does our pattern of sunnier mornings (for the most part) than afternoons. We even, yes, have that slight afternoon shower or storm chance. Our pain will be limited, with hard-to-complain high temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High
Sunday night: Shower chances continue into the night with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures don’t cool much as south-southwest breezes bring in warmer and moister air — perhaps the mid-50s to low 60s at coolest. Confidence: Medium
Rain chances rise Monday into Tuesday. A few showers and afternoon thunderstorms are possible, especially Tuesday, ahead of a cold front. Relatively humid high temperatures aim for the upper 70s to mid-80s range. Breeziness may ramp up on Tuesday as well, but we’ll fine-tune the details as we get closer. Confidence: Medium