D.C.-area forecast: Trying for 70 today, with fewer clouds and showers

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Outdoor time for Cinco de Mayo, especially in the morning, please try-o. Setenta on the thermometer? Could still read 7-0, despite a brief afternoon rain chubasco. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny morning. Possible afternoon shower. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog near dawn. Lows: Mid-40s to around 50.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with only slight breezes. Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Slight afternoon rain chance. Highs: Mid-70s to around 80. Forecast in detail A nice Friday morning may give way to some afternoon clouds and potentially a shower. It shouldn’t be a huge problem for any outdoor happy hours. Tomorrow improves another half-notch for outdoor activities, with warmer temperatures and only a tiny afternoon shower chance. We’re very warm (finally near and above average for this time of year) on Sunday!

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Warm morning sun helps get us into the 60s before some afternoon clouds gather and potentially bring us a brief pop-up shower. Seventy degrees is possible in the sunniest, driest spots. A couple northerly wind gusts near 15 mph are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog possible nearer dawn. Try to check out the rising full flower moon in the evening — there should be enough clear sky. Low temperatures dip into the mid-40s to around 50 degrees downtown after midnight as any sparse winds trend fully calm. Confidence: High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. Keep reading for the forecast into next week.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are partly sunny after any morning fog dissipates, and in between any cloud groups moving through briefly during the midday. A tiny chance for any afternoon shower, but nothing worth planning around. High temperatures should be able to get into the upper 60s to low 70s fairly easily. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy as mild low temperatures merely make it near 50 degrees, or mid-50s inside the Beltway. Light but steady southerly breezes should keep up enough to dissuade any fog from forming, as it looks now. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Sunday: Our warm-up continues but so does our pattern of sunnier mornings (for the most part) than afternoons. We even, yes, have that slight afternoon shower or storm chance. Our pain will be limited, with hard-to-complain high temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday night: Shower chances continue into the night with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures don’t cool much as south-southwest breezes bring in warmer and moister air — perhaps the mid-50s to low 60s at coolest. Confidence: Medium

Rain chances rise Monday into Tuesday. A few showers and afternoon thunderstorms are possible, especially Tuesday, ahead of a cold front. Relatively humid high temperatures aim for the upper 70s to mid-80s range. Breeziness may ramp up on Tuesday as well, but we’ll fine-tune the details as we get closer. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article