A flower moon and meteors: Don’t forget to look up this weekend

Stargazing can be fun on just about any warm, clear night, but this weekend’s celestial displays will offer a little something extra. A flower moon will be prominently visible all night long, and there’s a chance you might even catch a shooting star. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The moon will be bright — it reaches peak illumination as a full moon on Friday at 1:34 p.m. Eastern time. That means it will still technically be full Friday night.

There’s a chance it will outshine a few of the fainter shooting stars from the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, which also peaks Friday night. Ordinary years feature a handful of meteors per hour, but this year’s display could rival the biggest meteor showers of the year. The shooting stars, which burn up in Earth’s outer atmosphere, stem from pebble-size debris left in the wake of Halley’s Comet. It was last spotted in our night sky in 1986, and won’t return to the inner solar system until 2061.

The flower moon

No, the moon will not look like a flower. And no, it won’t look any different from a conventional full moon. But it has a fun name, so we might as well seize the opportunity to talk about why.

According to Space.com, the May full moon earns its nickname from the blooms that pop up this time of year. It rises at 8:21 p.m. Friday in D.C. and should crest over the horizon at a similar time in most other places across North America. It will set around sunrise Saturday.

The full moon will always appear opposite the sun in the sky. That’s the entire reason we have a full moon — we’re pointed toward the side of the moon fully illuminated by sunlight, which means the sun must be behind us (i.e. on the other side of Earth, so far below the horizon). That’s why you’ll also never see the full moon during the day, or the full moon and the sun together in the sky simultaneously (that is, unless you’re on a mountain and it’s close to sunrise/sunset).

Skywatchers in East Africa, Eastern Europe and most of Asia, where the moon has already risen, are also noticing that the moon appears a bit fainter than usual. That’s because the outer part of the moon’s broader, more diffuse shadow — the penumbra — is clipping the lunar disk, an event called a penumbral lunar eclipse. It won’t cause a reddish discoloration of the moon, as in a total lunar eclipse, but it’s one more point of interest in the sky.

Eta Aquarid meteors

Most of the time, skywatchers hope for a new moon (when there’s no visible moon in the sky) during a meteor shower. After all, the whitewashing light of the moon can outshine many fainter meteors.

The Eta Aquarids usually produce a few dozen meteors per year, many of which are dim and unremarkable. This year, however, it’s possible that Earth will plow through a denser spattering of debris left by the 390 B.C. passage of Halley’s Comet — making for more meteors.

About half of the meteors won’t be visible, since they’ll be below the horizon. The show’s radiant point, or the part of the sky from which the meteors appear to emanate, is the constellation Aquarius, which will hang low in the eastern horizon.

If you hope to spy a few meteors, your best bet is to rise early in the pre-dawn hours while the sky is still dark. Up to 30 or 40 shooting stars per hour may be visible beneath a clear, dark sky. You don’t need any special equipment like binoculars, either. Just browse the entire sky as if it’s a tray of desserts; the more sky you can see, the better your odds of catching a meteor.

