Two tornadoes briefly struck Los Angeles. That makes four in the area this year.

Two tornadoes touched down within moments of each other in the Los Angeles area on Thursday amid another stretch of stormy weather. Both lasted only minutes and did minimal damage, scoring ratings of EF0 on a 0 to 5 scale. However, they come during the tail end of a relentlessly stormy winter and spring across the Golden State, one that had already delivered tornadoes to the southland before Thursday. The pair of twisters bring the total to at least four this year in the Los Angeles area since February.

The latest barrage is part of a lumbering low-pressure area that has been crawling along the California coast over recent days, along the western bound of a stuck weather pattern over the country the past week. The low also brought rare May snowfall to the mountains around Los Angeles and padded totals in what has been a historical winter for the Sierra Nevada.

A tornado touched down on May 4 in Los Angeles. The small twister caused minimal damage, scoring a rating of EF0 on a 0 to 5 scale. (Video: John Farrell/The Washington Post)

Storm slowly moving near shore

The cause for this round of unsettled weather is an upper-level low-pressure area that has been sliding down the California coast since Monday. It’s slow movement is thanks to the “Omega block” that’s been over the Lower 48, leading to persistent record warmth in the northern tier and into Canada, in addition to out-of-season snow in the East.

Counterclockwise winds around the low pushed moisture into California, while cold air aloft helped create an unstable environment. Underneath, plentiful bubbling showers and storms.

That was the case Thursday morning as several showers and storms became intense around Los Angeles, ultimately dropping the tornadoes in addition to heavy rain and lightning.

Details on the twisters

The two tornadoes occurred within about 10 minutes of each other Thursday morning but were spawned by different weather cells.

“The first tornado was associated with a northeast moving thunderstorm that rapidly strengthened over the Carson area,” wrote the Weather Service in Los Angeles. “The second tornado occurred in association with a developing shower located just to the east of the earlier tornadic thunderstorm.”

At 8:46 Pacific time, a one-minute spin up hit Carson, a few miles north of Long Beach. It caused minor building, roofing and tree damage, in addition to smacking a few cars with debris. With video confirmation and damage point estimates, the Weather Service concluded it had maximum winds of 75 mph.

About 10 minutes later, and three miles to the east and northeast, a second twister happened in Compton. This tornado lasted about four minutes, ending around 9 a.m. local time. Along a narrow path, downed power lines and other light damage was noted. The tornado is believed to have had winds around 65 mph.

Several additional funnel clouds were reported in the Central Valley on Thursday afternoon, although there is so far no confirmation of touchdowns in that area.

An active season

At least four have touched down in the area this year on three different dates. Going into 2023, there were 45 twisters total on record in the county since 1950.

In Late February, a weak tornado struck parts of southeast Los Angeles near La Mirada, causing some tree downings and other minor damage.

Then on March 22, an EF1 tornado on the 0 to 5 scale hit Montebello, just east of downtown. It was the strongest tornado to hit Los Angeles metro since 1998, causing more significant damage than the other spin-ups.

A stormy season with many low-pressure areas hitting California is the proper recipe for tornadoes there. While the state is not a total stranger, averaging about 11 per year, the clustering around Los Angeles is unusual.

By May, California’s “tornado season” is typically winding down. In and around the city, there have only been four tornadoes in May on record prior to this year, with the most recent happening May 30, 1984, according to National Weather Service data.

Other storm happenings

The stubborn cold low-pressure area hanging out near California has also brought the state occasional rain and snow much of the past week.

Widespread rainfall totals of a half inch to an inch have come in from coastal regions north of San Francisco to around Los Angeles, with some lighter rainfall and occasional thunderstorms inland.

Rare May snow fell in the mountains of Southern California on Thursday. Flakes and some light accumulation made it to about 4,000 feet, or near pass level around the Grapevine north of the city. In the San Gabriel Mountains to the east, a report of 8 inches came in from near Mount Baldy and about 4 inches in Wrightwood near a ski area.

To the north of the Los Angeles region, about 6 to 12 has fallen in the Sierra Nevada. The UC Berkley Central Sierra Snow Lab was up to 743 inches, with Mammoth Mountain sitting at a seasonal record of 712 inches at the base and 894 inches at the summit.

Additional storminess is a good bet in the state, especially the northern half, through the weekend.

