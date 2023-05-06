D.C.-area forecast: Sunny and beautiful today, with a chance of storms Sunday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 10/10: If you find an imperfection, remember the last week of gloom and cut me some slack. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 73-76.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: Low to mid-50s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and storms? Highs: Mid-to upper 70s. Forecast in detail If you’re forcing me to choose a pick of the weekend, it’s got to be today, but tomorrow may be mainly passable. Clear skies and sunshine of today give way to increased clouds and the occasional shower or storm chance by midday Sunday. Additional rounds of showers and storms may move from northwest to southeast across the broader region into early next week, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that.

Today (Saturday): It’s a cool but not as chilly as recently kind of start. Skies are mostly sunny through the day. Highs make the low to mid-70s most spots. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Mainly clear early, with some increasing clouds over time. Light south winds are slowly blowing humidity into the region. Lows range from near 50 to the mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): You’ll feel a bit of the building humidity along with noticing an increase in clouds. Afternoon shower and storm chances make or break our run at 80. For now, it seems like it may try to hold off long enough to let us make a run. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any evening showers or storms wane with time, and partly cloudy skies are the rule. Humidity is entering the moderate range, with dew points near 60. That helps keep lows from falling below a near 60 to mid-60s range. There could be some patchy fog late. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It may be rather cloudy Monday. We’re still out ahead of a cold front, though, so highs should top 80 or head into the low 80s. This even with minimal sun. Small chance of late day showers or storms. Confidence: Medium

On Tuesday a cold front sags through the area which may increase shower and storm chances for a time. The front won’t get far, and storm complexes may try to keep moving along it. Worth checking back on. Highs should make the mid-70s or so. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article