PM Update: Showers and storms later tomorrow are possible as it turns warmer and muggier

Bright skies and low to mid-70s make today hard to beat. We have a lovely evening through morning hours tomorrow ahead, in which we keep our mainly un-humid warmth going. Despite rain chances tomorrow it may not spoil too much of our good weather vibes. Passable and decent weather, still, you may agree?

Through Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies. South-southwest breezes are generally light and turn more variable in direction. Low temperatures, even at their coolest in the region, still bottom out near 50 degrees, with mid-50s more likely downtown.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Morning and midday sunshine gives way to increased clouds and the occasional shower or storm chance by midday. You’ll feel a bit of the building humidity, too. High temperatures should still make it into the mid-70s to around 80 degrees.

There’s a slight trend for highest (and longer lasting) rain chances to hold off until late afternoon, potentially allowing us to get even a couple degrees warmer — if we do see more sunny hours. Overnight showers and storms remain possible with muggy low temperatures generally hovering in the 60s.

Improved conditions for gardeners and farmers

The rain deficit has been reduced, longer term drought has been dented, and the last frosts and freezes appear to be behind us for the spring. For the time being, gardeners and farmers are sitting in much better shape than recent times. Sorry, that may also mean lawn mowers are going to need to be more active, too.

Here, above, the rain deficit from Jan. 1 through this morning. There are far fewer dark colors on this map compared to recent weeks, indicating less rainfall is needed to bring us back to even levels for this point in the year.

Drought is also turning patchy. We only have about three distinct patches of D-1 (first level) moderate drought in the region. It’s been most persistent over the DelMarVa this year, unfortunately for folks between the Bay and Atlantic.

The final good piece of news to close out this triad is that warm overnight temperatures in the forecast ahead should take us through the average (and even record-latest) frost dates — even in the coldest parts of the D.C. region. Hope all the gardeners and farmers reading this can get out in the dirt and enjoy, with more confidence, when planting those most sensitive items!

