D.C.-area forecast: Warm with some showers and storms around later today

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Some sun and solid spring warmth make for a pretty nice day, until showers and storms threaten to chase us indoors late afternoon into early evening. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny early, p.m. showers/storms likely. Highs: Upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, diminishing showers/storms. Lows: Low 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and warm, late-day storm? Highs: Low 80s. Forecast in detail A warm front heats things up today, pushing temperatures well into the 70s to near 80 with some late-day showers and storms likely. The front sticks around for the next few days, bringing additional chances for showers and storms as highs reach the 80s tomorrow before cooling to the 70s on Tuesday. Wednesday scales back to an isolated shower chance with highs near 70.

Today (Sunday): A mix of sun and clouds in the morning before mostly cloudy skies move in for the afternoon, but temperatures should still warm into the upper 70s to near 80 for afternoon highs with a touch of humidity. A fair number of showers and thunderstorms seem likely to move through the area, generally from west to east, between approximately 4 and 8 p.m. Some spots could see a briefly strong storm with gusty winds. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tonight: Once the main area of showers and storms exits to the east by around 8 p.m., the chance for an isolated shower or storm continues during the evening. Otherwise we’re partly to mostly cloudy with mild lows mainly in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): Sunshine could be a little more consistent on Monday with partly sunny skies expected. It’s also a touch warmer with highs in the low 80s. Can’t rule out a late-day isolated shower or storm, so you may want to keep the umbrella on hand just in case. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with just an isolated shower possible during the evening, then an increasing chance of showers overnight. Temperatures remain above average with lows again mainly in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

We can expect mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with showers possible during the morning, than isolated to scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Hard to say right now how numerous the showers and storms might be. Temperatures trend a bit cooler with highs in the low 70s, leading to a cooler Tuesday night with lows in the mid-50s. Confidence: Low

We should start to see things clear out a bit on Wednesday, although an isolated shower is still possible with partly sunny skies. Highs head for the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

GiftOutline Gift Article