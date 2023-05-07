D.C.-area forecast: Warm with some showers and storms around later today

Today (Sunday): A mix of sun and clouds in the morning before mostly cloudy skies move in for the afternoon, but temperatures should still warm into the upper 70s to near 80 for afternoon highs with a touch of humidity. A fair number of showers and thunderstorms seem likely to move through the area, generally from west to east, between approximately 4 and 8 p.m. Some spots could see a briefly strong storm with gusty winds. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Once the main area of showers and storms exits to the east by around 8 p.m., the chance for an isolated shower or storm continues during the evening. Otherwise we’re partly to mostly cloudy with mild lows mainly in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Sunshine could be a little more consistent on Monday with partly sunny skies expected. It’s also a touch warmer with highs in the low 80s. Can’t rule out a late-day isolated shower or storm, so you may want to keep the umbrella on hand just in case. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with just an isolated shower possible during the evening, then an increasing chance of showers overnight. Temperatures remain above average with lows again mainly in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We can expect mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with showers possible during the morning, than isolated to scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Hard to say right now how numerous the showers and storms might be. Temperatures trend a bit cooler with highs in the low 70s, leading to a cooler Tuesday night with lows in the mid-50s. Confidence: Low
We should start to see things clear out a bit on Wednesday, although an isolated shower is still possible with partly sunny skies. Highs head for the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium