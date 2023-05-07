PM Update: Showers and storms moving east; warm and drier Monday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Late-day showers and storms, sometimes gusty, are steadily moving from west to east in the D.C. region. This evening will cool slowly and stay muggy — until perhaps midday tomorrow. As drier air filters in Monday, we should see a decrease in clouds and dew point levels, and a rise in temperatures to about 80 degrees for many.

Through tonight: The steadiest of showers and storms exit about 5 p.m. from western parts of the region and 8 p.m. in eastern areas. Another shower or storm is possible, especially before midnight, but chances are much lower. Partly to mostly cloudy skies may be mixed with patchy fog at times. Low temperatures near dawn bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow (Monday): Early patchy fog should burn off by midmorning and reveal in-and-out sunshine. Periodic clouds could yield a stray “pop-up” shower or storm throughout the day. The highest chances are in the late afternoon and into sunset, but those chances are still modest. High temperatures aim for the upper 70s to low 80s as northwesterly winds — occasionally gusting near 20 mph — bring in less-humid air.

Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s with a few showers and thunderstorms possible overnight. Today’s warm front may swing back southward as a cold front late at night.

How a front may dance around our region early this week

Rain chances remain in the forecast through at least Tuesday night as a warm front today stalls out near our region Monday. These maps from the Weather Prediction Center help visualize what’s mainly driving our next 60 hours, or so, of weather — from Sunday evening through Tuesday night.

Here, above, is the first piece of the front’s progression — or lack thereof — this evening. Notice our warm front today is moving northeastward and you can probably feel the warmer, muggier air that it has brought us.

By Monday evening, we still have a (now stationary) front in our region, pretty close to where today’s warm front stalls out. Rain chances, while lower than Sunday, can’t be ruled out for Monday. Monday night could see more showers and storms as this front sags southward again.

Come Tuesday and Tuesday night — above — we finally get some southward motion, although a spindle of low pressure (trough) remains near our region. The main frontal boundary is moving south slowly but surely, creating what should be a drier Wednesday and onward. Stay tuned as we monitor this pesky front, which creates some question marks in the medium-term forecast until it moves away or dies out.

