PM Update: Rain will focus on the morning during a much cooler Tuesday

Believe it or not, today’s our first day of May with above-average temperatures. We just finished a stretch of 15 days with temperatures running below average. That’s the longest in more than two years. If not for today, we might have kept it going, too, as tomorrow we’re back into cooler weather. The cause? Clouds and rain. We could still use some of that, despite the recent rainful in the area.

Through Tonight: Much of the night may be dry, but clouds will be increasing. Numerous showers are expected to come from the west toward dawn, though most should hold off until after sunrise. Mid- to upper-50s is about as low as it will probably get, given the relatively moist low-level atmosphere.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): There will be showers in the morning and into the midday and maybe a few rumbles. Rain odds are expected taper in the afternoon, after dropping about 0.25 to 0.50 inches, with skies clearing nearer sunset. It will be quite a bit cooler with the clouds and raindrops around, with highs in the low or mid-60s in most spots.

Pollen update: Tree and grass pollen are both moderate. Mold spores are high.

