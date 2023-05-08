D.C.-area forecast: A warm week with some showers and storms at times

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 8/10: Maybe a little fog early, but a good-looking spring day overall. Express forecast Today: Increasing sunshine. Highs: 75 to 79.

Tonight: Overnight showers/storms possible. Lows: 55 to 60.

Tomorrow: Showers, cooler. Highs: 60 to 65. Forecast in detail Compared to last week, this week brings a much warmer weather pattern with highs mostly in the 70s to low 80s. Some disturbances passing through the area could bring some scattered showers and storms, with the best chances tonight into Tuesday and, intermittently, Friday into the weekend.

Today (Monday): Some areas of fog are possible early but it should turn out to be a partly to mostly sunny day and quite pleasant. Highs are mostly in the mid- to upper 70s, with light winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A disturbance coming in from the west and northwest probably sets off some showers and storms overnight, mainly after 9 or 10 p.m. Downpours are possible, with lows 55 to 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Showers and perhaps some heavier downpours continue to cycle into the region, possibly slowing the morning commute. Most of the rain should taper off by midafternoon, but clouds and wind coming from the northeast hold highs to 60 to 65 — the week’s coolest day. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: High pressure building in from the north brings gradual clearing. Overnight lows slip to the mid- to upper 40s in our cooler spots, and to the low 50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday are both beautiful spring days with lots of sunshine and rising temperatures. Highs Wednesday are near 70 and in the mid- to upper 70s on Thursday. Lows Wednesday night are in the 40s to low 50s, moderating to the 50s on Wednesday night. Confidence: Medium-High

High temperatures Friday into the weekend are nice and warm: mostly in the low 80s. And much of the time we should enjoy dry weather. However, disturbances sweeping through the area during this time could set off some showers and storms, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. How widespread they are and their exact timing remain to be determined. Low temperatures during this stretch are mostly in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

