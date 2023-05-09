D.C.-area forecast: Cloudy and much cooler with rain today, then a wonderful Wednesday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Wedge of clouds and rain works into Washington, wrecking our warmth Express forecast Today: Cloudy, cool with rain developing. Highs: 60-65 early, then cooling.

Tonight: Early shower? Then clearing skies. Lows: 43-50.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, low humidity. Highs: 69-74. Forecast in detail Yesterday’s first 80s since mid-April were short-lived as a backdoor cool front sweeps into our region early today with clouds, cooler air and some rain. We still need the rain as our May deficit in D.C. is nearing an inch already. Sunshine returns for a nicer and warmer day tomorrow in the 70s, before 80s bounce back by late in the week. Shower and storm chances could return this weekend.

Today (Tuesday): By the time you read this sentence, Washington will have likely already hit its high temperature for the day (near 70 around midnight). Temperatures in the low to mid-60s early this morning should fall into the 50s with the showers and periods of rain midmorning into at least midafternoon. Rain totals may reach up to 0.25-0.5 inches or a bit higher in spots. Winds are light from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tonight: A lingering evening shower is possible, but then skies clear late evening and overnight with light winds from the north around 5-10 mph. Lows dip to the middle 40s in the outer suburbs to the low 50s in the city. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Nice weather rebounds back into play with mostly sunny skies and highs in the comfortably warm lower 70s. I say “comfortably” because dew points are way down into the 40s for very low humidity. Light winds blow from the north at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool again with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s along with light breezes. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday is another nice day with relatively low humidity as sunny skies converge with high temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80. Thursday night is clear and slightly warmer with lows in the 50s. Confidence: High

Advertisement

Friday features our warmest weather of the week, but sunny skies early could become partly sunny to even mostly cloudy by later in the day as highs hit the lower to maybe middle 80s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday night, with lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend is somewhat more complicated. Saturday looks safely to the warmer side with lower 80s for highs under partly sunny skies and a chance of scattered showers and storms. Saturday night trends back to the cloudy side with a few showers possible and lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Sunday could see another backdoor cool front with highs in the 60s or 70s depending on the timing of the front. That boundary could trigger more showers and storms for Sunday as well. Confidence: Low

GiftOutline Gift Article