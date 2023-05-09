PM Update: Seasonably cool tonight ahead of a beautiful Wednesday

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Afternoon highs were down almost 20 degrees since yesterday. You can thank the clouds and occasional rain for that. There wasn’t much rain, with most spots picking up a tenth of an inch or so. It’s all short-lived as sunshine makes a big comeback tomorrow. We should be setting up a string of sunny, warm days as well.

Through tonight: Clearing is rapid this evening, with plenty of stars shining. Lows range from the mid-40s to 50. Winds are light.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Beautiful. Mid-70s looks like a good target for highs as skies stay sun-filled and winds remain light.

Pollen update: Tree pollen was high at 377.3 grains per cubic meter of air. There has been a bit of a spike in that lately, mostly from oak, walnut, hickory, birch and pine. Grass pollen is moderate/high, and so are mold spores.

Storms south: While we got stuck in the cool air around here today, a severe thunderstorm watch is up for parts of southeastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina. It runs until 10 p.m., with large hail and damaging wind the main threats.

5/9/23: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for eastern North Carolina, southern Virginia, and adjacent coastal waters until 10 PM EDT. Primary threats are scattered large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and damaging gusts to 65 mph. For details: https://t.co/cpnLqiKdeW pic.twitter.com/4T0IfZFs3S — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) May 9, 2023

